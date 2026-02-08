Just because basketball didn't happen yesterday, it was still a busy day across Northern Maine featured a tough hockey result, a pair of County wrestling champions, the second half of the Aroostook League Ski Championships, and strong finishes at the cheerleading state championships.

Two County wrestlers win Northern Maine Class B titles in Bangor

Aroostook League Ski Championships top fives from Lonesome Pines in Fort Kent

Cheer states results from the Augusta Civic Center, plus a hockey final

Hockey

Twin City Titans 7, Presque Isle 1

Presque Isle’s Lucas Wood scored the lone goal for the Wildcats, assisted by Jonas Elliott and Oliver Woollard.

Wrestling

The Northern Maine Class B Wrestling Championships were held in Bangor, and two County wrestlers brought home regional titles.

Brock Gagnon of Caribou won the 150-pound title, and Joel Desjardins of Fort Kent captured the 157-pound crown. Mason St. Peter of Caribou finished third at 165 pounds, and Timothy Bentheusen of Fort Kent placed third at 132 pounds.

States will be held this coming weekend at Edward Little High School.

Aroostook League Ski Championships

The second half of the Aroostook League Ski Championships were held Saturday at Lonesome Pines in Fort Kent, featuring giant slalom and slalom. Here are the top five finishers in each race.

Women’s Giant Slalom

Haidyn Saucier, Fort Kent, 1:55.36 Taylor St. Peter, Caribou, 1:55.41 Kamryn Martin, Fort Kent, 1:55.45 Laney Caron, Fort Kent, 1:55.69 Lilly Bouchard, Fort Kent, 1:58.72

Men’s Giant Slalom

Caleb Saucier, Fort Kent, 1:50.30 Wyatt Marquis, Fort Kent, 1:52.01 Kohen Kinney, Central Aroostook, 1:52.32 Finley Marquis, Fort Kent, 1:53.19 Silas Baser, Presque Isle, 1:53.58

Women’s Slalom

Laney Caron, Fort Kent, 1:28.85 Kamryn Martin, Fort Kent, 1:31.13 Addison Plourde, Fort Kent, 1:31.49 Haidyn Saucier, Fort Kent, 1:31.94 Lilly Bouchard, Fort Kent, 1:33.32

Men’s Slalom

Reed Michaud, Fort Kent, 1:20.41 Caleb Saucier, Fort Kent, 1:23.19 Finley Marquis, Fort Kent, 1:24.19 Kohen Kinney, Central Aroostook, 1:25.00 Wyatt Marquis, Fort Kent, 1:27.84

Cheerleading

Cheerleading State Championships were held at the Augusta Civic Center, and County squads turned in strong finishes.

Houlton finished second in Class C, with Central Aroostook placing 12th in Class C. In Class B, Presque Isle finished seventh and Caribou finished 10th.

