September is bringing plenty of community events to Aroostook County, with farmers markets, local festivals, cultural celebrations, downtown art, food, music and family-friendly activities on the calendar.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up across The County in September.

Coming Up In The County: September Events

Friday, September 4

Presque Isle | First Friday Art Walk

Downtown Presque Isle’s First Friday Art Walk is listed for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street. Local businesses feature local artists, and the event happens monthly.

More Info: Central Aroostook Chamber

Saturdays in September

Presque Isle | Presque Isle Farmers Market

The Presque Isle Farmers Market is listed at the Presque Isle Pavilion on September 5, 12, 19 and 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

More Info: Central Aroostook Chamber

Houlton | Houlton Community Market

The Greater Houlton Chamber lists the Houlton Community Market on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Market Square, with local produce, artisan goods, baked treats and more. Confirm exact September dates with the chamber before publishing.

More Info: Greater Houlton Chamber

September 6-7

Littleton | Metaksonekiyak Community Days

The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians will hold Metaksonekiyak Community Days at 88 Bell Road in Littleton. The two-day event celebrates Wabanaki culture with grand entry, drumming, dancing, traditional foods, an artisan market and a free community supper. It is listed as free and open to all.

More Info: Visit Aroostook

September 9-13

Easton | Easton Field Days

Easton Field Days is listed for September 9-13 in Easton. Visit Aroostook describes it as a family-oriented community festival with sports tournaments, craft booths, pageantry, a parade, community meals, games and fireworks.

More Info: Visit Aroostook

Saturday, September 12

Caribou | The County’s Oktoberfest

The County’s Oktoberfest is listed for September 12 at 12 Airport Drive in Caribou. The event celebrates craft beverages, local food, live music and Oktoberfest-style contests. It is listed as a ticketed event.

More Info: Visit Aroostook

September 12-13

Limestone | Realm of Twin Riverswood Renaissance Faire

The Realm of Twin Riverswood Renaissance Faire is listed for September 12 from 10 a.m. through September 13 at 3 p.m. The event includes historical and medieval-themed activities, merchants, performances, youth activities and demonstrations. The organization is described as a nonprofit medieval and historical education group.

More Info: The County Events Calendar