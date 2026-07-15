Coming Up In The County – August 2026
Coming Up In The County: August Events Across Aroostook County
August is shaping up to be another busy month across Aroostook County, with fairs, festivals, farmers markets, trail events, cultural celebrations, ATV weekends, community gatherings and summer traditions happening from one end of The County to the other.
Here’s a look at what’s coming up in August.
July 25-August 3
Island Falls | Island Falls Summer Festival
Island Falls Summer Festival continues into early August with a multi-day hometown celebration.
More info: Visit Aroostook
Saturday, August 1
Presque Isle | Presque Isle Farmers Market
The Presque Isle Farmers Market will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Presque Isle Pavilion on Riverside Drive.
More info: Central Aroostook Chamber Community Calendar
Island Falls | Free Artmaking at Bishop’s Garden & Studio
Free all-ages artmaking will be offered from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bishop’s Garden & Studio on Crystal Road during Island Falls Summerfest.
More info: Central Aroostook Chamber Community Calendar
Mars Hill | Artist Bazaar
A local creative event featuring artists, vendors and handmade work.
More info: Visit Aroostook Events
Woodland | W.E.Fest
A summer community event in Woodland with music, food and family activities.
More info: Visit Aroostook Events
Presque Isle | Family & Community Fun Day
A community wellness and family event at the Sargent Family Community Center.
More info: Visit Aroostook Events
New Limerick | Cardboard Boat Race
A family-friendly cardboard boat race at Crescent Park in New Limerick.
More info: Visit Aroostook Events
Tuesday, August 4
Presque Isle | Public Youth Art Group
The Public Youth Art Group will meet from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mark and Emily Turner Memorial Library.
More info: Central Aroostook Chamber Community Calendar
August 5-9
Presque Isle | Northern Maine Fair
The Northern Maine Fair returns to Presque Isle with rides, food, exhibits, agriculture, entertainment and classic fair traditions.
More info: Northern Maine Fairgrounds
August 6-9
Portage | Portage “Lake Life” Summer Days / Summer Round-Up Weekend
Portage will host a four-day summer celebration with community events and outdoor fun.
More info: Town of Portage
Friday, August 7
Presque Isle | First Friday Art Walk
Downtown Presque Isle’s First Friday Art Walk runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. along Main Street.
More info: Central Aroostook Chamber Community Calendar
August 7-9
Fort Kent | Fort Kent International Muskie Derby
The Fort Kent International Muskie Derby brings anglers to the St. John Valley for one of the region’s signature fishing events.
More info: Visit Aroostook Events
Fort Kent | Fort Kent Ploye Festival
The Fort Kent Ploye Festival celebrates one of the St. John Valley’s best-known food traditions.
More info: Visit Aroostook Events
Saturday, August 8
Presque Isle | Presque Isle Farmers Market
The Presque Isle Farmers Market will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Presque Isle Pavilion.
More info: Central Aroostook Chamber Community Calendar
Madawaska | Miss Acadian Festival
The Miss Acadian Festival event leads into the larger Madawaska Acadian Festival celebration.
More info: Visit Aroostook Events
Tuesday, August 11
Presque Isle | Public Youth Art Group
The Public Youth Art Group will meet from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mark and Emily Turner Memorial Library.
More info: Central Aroostook Chamber Community Calendar
August 13-16
Madawaska | Madawaska Acadian Festival
The Madawaska Acadian Festival celebrates Acadian culture with music, food, heritage events, family activities and more.
More info: Madawaska Acadian Festival
August 14-15
Presque Isle | Nordic Trail Festival
The Nordic Trail Festival returns to Northern Maine Community Trails with running, mountain biking, live music, food and outdoor recreation.
More info: Nordic Trail Festival
August 14-16
Caribou | Mawiomi of Tribes
The Mi’kmaq Nation Mawiomi brings a weekend of song, dance, food, ceremonies, culture and community to Caribou.
More info: Mi’kmaq Nation
Aroostook County Trails | Free ATV Weekend
Maine’s Free ATV Weekend gives riders a chance to explore ATV trails across the state, including routes throughout Aroostook County.
More info: Visit Aroostook Events
Washburn | Washburn August Festival
Washburn’s August Festival brings a hometown weekend of community events, family activities and local traditions.
More info: Town of Washburn
Saturday, August 15
Presque Isle | Presque Isle Farmers Market
The Presque Isle Farmers Market will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Presque Isle Pavilion.
More info: Central Aroostook Chamber Community Calendar
August 15-16
Houlton | Houlton Potato Feast Days
Houlton Potato Feast Days celebrates potato season and local community tradition.
More info: Visit Aroostook Events
August 15-17
Presque Isle | Ultimate ATV Event
The Ultimate ATV Event brings a weekend of ATV riding and outdoor fun to Presque Isle.
More info: Visit Aroostook Events
Saturday, August 22
Madawaska | NoMa Northern Maine Summerfest
NoMa Northern Maine Summerfest includes live entertainment, beer gardens, food trucks, family attractions, a car show, bike show, waterfront fun and an evening concert.
More info: Visit Aroostook
Presque Isle | Be A Light in the Dark 5K Glow Run
The Be A Light in the Dark 5K Glow Run is an evening glow run event at the Presque Isle Riverside Pavilion.
More info: Visit Aroostook Events
Location TBD | Valley Worship Fest
Valley Worship Fest is a faith-based music and community event, with location details still listed as to be determined.
More info: Visit Aroostook Events
August 28-30
Presque Isle | Crown of Maine Balloon Fest
The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest returns to Presque Isle with hot air balloons, kids’ activities, music and family-friendly events.
More info: Crown of Maine Balloon Fest