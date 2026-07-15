Coming Up In The County: August Events Across Aroostook County

August is shaping up to be another busy month across Aroostook County, with fairs, festivals, farmers markets, trail events, cultural celebrations, ATV weekends, community gatherings and summer traditions happening from one end of The County to the other.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up in August.

July 25-August 3

Island Falls | Island Falls Summer Festival

Island Falls Summer Festival continues into early August with a multi-day hometown celebration.

More info: Visit Aroostook

Saturday, August 1

Presque Isle | Presque Isle Farmers Market

The Presque Isle Farmers Market will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Presque Isle Pavilion on Riverside Drive.

More info: Central Aroostook Chamber Community Calendar

Island Falls | Free Artmaking at Bishop’s Garden & Studio

Free all-ages artmaking will be offered from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bishop’s Garden & Studio on Crystal Road during Island Falls Summerfest.

More info: Central Aroostook Chamber Community Calendar

Mars Hill | Artist Bazaar

A local creative event featuring artists, vendors and handmade work.

More info: Visit Aroostook Events

Woodland | W.E.Fest

A summer community event in Woodland with music, food and family activities.

More info: Visit Aroostook Events

Presque Isle | Family & Community Fun Day

A community wellness and family event at the Sargent Family Community Center.

More info: Visit Aroostook Events

New Limerick | Cardboard Boat Race

A family-friendly cardboard boat race at Crescent Park in New Limerick.

More info: Visit Aroostook Events

Tuesday, August 4

Presque Isle | Public Youth Art Group

The Public Youth Art Group will meet from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mark and Emily Turner Memorial Library.

More info: Central Aroostook Chamber Community Calendar

August 5-9

Presque Isle | Northern Maine Fair

The Northern Maine Fair returns to Presque Isle with rides, food, exhibits, agriculture, entertainment and classic fair traditions.

More info: Northern Maine Fairgrounds

August 6-9

Portage | Portage “Lake Life” Summer Days / Summer Round-Up Weekend

Portage will host a four-day summer celebration with community events and outdoor fun.

More info: Town of Portage

Friday, August 7

Presque Isle | First Friday Art Walk

Downtown Presque Isle’s First Friday Art Walk runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. along Main Street.

More info: Central Aroostook Chamber Community Calendar

August 7-9

Fort Kent | Fort Kent International Muskie Derby

The Fort Kent International Muskie Derby brings anglers to the St. John Valley for one of the region’s signature fishing events.

More info: Visit Aroostook Events

Fort Kent | Fort Kent Ploye Festival

The Fort Kent Ploye Festival celebrates one of the St. John Valley’s best-known food traditions.

More info: Visit Aroostook Events

Saturday, August 8

Presque Isle | Presque Isle Farmers Market

The Presque Isle Farmers Market will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Presque Isle Pavilion.

More info: Central Aroostook Chamber Community Calendar

Madawaska | Miss Acadian Festival

The Miss Acadian Festival event leads into the larger Madawaska Acadian Festival celebration.

More info: Visit Aroostook Events

Tuesday, August 11

Presque Isle | Public Youth Art Group

The Public Youth Art Group will meet from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mark and Emily Turner Memorial Library.

More info: Central Aroostook Chamber Community Calendar

August 13-16

Madawaska | Madawaska Acadian Festival

The Madawaska Acadian Festival celebrates Acadian culture with music, food, heritage events, family activities and more.

More info: Madawaska Acadian Festival

August 14-15

Presque Isle | Nordic Trail Festival

The Nordic Trail Festival returns to Northern Maine Community Trails with running, mountain biking, live music, food and outdoor recreation.

More info: Nordic Trail Festival

August 14-16

Caribou | Mawiomi of Tribes

The Mi’kmaq Nation Mawiomi brings a weekend of song, dance, food, ceremonies, culture and community to Caribou.

More info: Mi’kmaq Nation

Aroostook County Trails | Free ATV Weekend

Maine’s Free ATV Weekend gives riders a chance to explore ATV trails across the state, including routes throughout Aroostook County.

More info: Visit Aroostook Events

Washburn | Washburn August Festival

Washburn’s August Festival brings a hometown weekend of community events, family activities and local traditions.

More info: Town of Washburn

Saturday, August 15

Presque Isle | Presque Isle Farmers Market

The Presque Isle Farmers Market will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Presque Isle Pavilion.

More info: Central Aroostook Chamber Community Calendar

August 15-16

Houlton | Houlton Potato Feast Days

Houlton Potato Feast Days celebrates potato season and local community tradition.

More info: Visit Aroostook Events

August 15-17

Presque Isle | Ultimate ATV Event

The Ultimate ATV Event brings a weekend of ATV riding and outdoor fun to Presque Isle.

More info: Visit Aroostook Events

Saturday, August 22

Madawaska | NoMa Northern Maine Summerfest

NoMa Northern Maine Summerfest includes live entertainment, beer gardens, food trucks, family attractions, a car show, bike show, waterfront fun and an evening concert.

More info: Visit Aroostook

Presque Isle | Be A Light in the Dark 5K Glow Run

The Be A Light in the Dark 5K Glow Run is an evening glow run event at the Presque Isle Riverside Pavilion.

More info: Visit Aroostook Events

Location TBD | Valley Worship Fest

Valley Worship Fest is a faith-based music and community event, with location details still listed as to be determined.

More info: Visit Aroostook Events

August 28-30

Presque Isle | Crown of Maine Balloon Fest

The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest returns to Presque Isle with hot air balloons, kids’ activities, music and family-friendly events.

More info: Crown of Maine Balloon Fest

Want to submit an event for Coming Up In The County? Email the event name, date, time, location and details, with a link if possible [HERE]. Listings are intended for community-focused events, including nonprofit, school, municipal, fundraiser and public-interest events. For-profit promotional events will not be included.