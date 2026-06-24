There is plenty coming up across Aroostook County this summer, from fairs and festivals to family days, road races, community BBQs, outdoor events and long-running County traditions.

Coming Up In The County: July Events

Friday, July 3

Ashland | Ashland Stars and Strides

Community event at the Ashland Rec Center to kick off the holiday weekend.

Link: Better direct link still needed

Houlton | Midnight Madness

Downtown Houlton celebration with vendors, food, music, fireworks and community activities.

Link: Facebook Event

Link: Visit Aroostook

Houlton | Miracle Mile

A one-mile downhill road race supporting the Makenna Ward Miracle Mile Foundation.

Link: Facebook Event

Saturday, July 4

Houlton | Fourth of July Parade

A Fourth of July tradition through downtown Houlton.

Link: Facebook Event

Patten | America’s 250th Anniversary Community Event

A holiday community celebration at the Patten Playground.

Link: Facebook Event

Thursday, July 9

Caribou | Thursdays on Sweden

Downtown Caribou’s summer street series with music, food, vendors and community fun.

Link: Facebook Event

July 10-12

Houlton | Houlton Agricultural Fair

A summer fair with rides, food, exhibits, livestock, entertainment and agricultural traditions.

Link: Houlton Fair Event Page

July 11-19

Fort Fairfield | Maine Potato Blossom Festival

One of The County’s signature summer festivals, featuring a full week of events, entertainment, contests, food, parade activities and more.

Link: Official Festival Site

Saturday, July 11

Fort Fairfield | Chamber’s Smokin’ BBQ Cook-Off

A Potato Blossom Festival event featuring barbecue competition and community fun.

Link: Central Aroostook Chamber

Sunday, July 12

Fort Fairfield | Maine Potato Blossom Festival Family Fun Day

Free family activities from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverside Park, including bounce houses, face painting, potato picking contests, potato sack races, games, prizes and more.

Link: Facebook Event

Saturday, July 18

Madawaska | Joe’s Legacy Ride

A community ride event at 4 Corners Park with vendors, music and more.

Link: Facebook Event

Tuesday, July 21

Presque Isle | Aroostook Savings & Loan 90th Anniversary BBQ

Community and customer appreciation BBQ with complimentary food, refreshments, anniversary cookies and entry into the 90th Big Basket Giveaway.

Link: Aroostook Savings & Loan

Wednesday, July 22

Caribou | Aroostook Savings & Loan 90th Anniversary BBQ

Community and customer appreciation BBQ with complimentary food, refreshments, anniversary cookies and entry into the 90th Big Basket Giveaway.

Link: Aroostook Savings & Loan

Thursday, July 23

Caribou | Thursdays on Sweden: Reunion Night

A downtown Caribou summer evening with music, food, vendors and community activities.

Link: Facebook Event

Friday, July 24

Presque Isle, Caribou and Aroostook Payroll | Aroostook Savings & Loan 90th Anniversary Celebration Day

Anniversary cupcakes from Little Oven Bakery and refreshments will be available at the Presque Isle branch, Caribou branch and Aroostook Payroll in Presque Isle. Winners will also be drawn for the 90th Big Basket Giveaway.

Link: Aroostook Savings & Loan

July 24-25

Monticello | Monticello Fun Days

A community weekend celebration with local activities and family fun.

Link: Facebook Event

July 24-26

Caribou | Caribou Cares About Kids

A family-focused summer celebration with kid-friendly events and community activities.

Link: Visit Aroostook Events

Saturday, July 25

Houlton | International Food Festival

A community food and culture event at Houlton Middle High School.

Link: Facebook Event

Sunday, July 26

Linneus / Statewide | Maine Open Farm Day

A chance to visit local farms, learn more about agriculture and connect with Maine growers.

Link: Maine DACF

Link: Facebook Event

Fort Kent | Tour de la Vallée

A bike, walk, run and ride fundraiser supporting the Edgar J. Paradis Cancer Fund.

Link: Visit Aroostook

July 31-August 1

Caribou | Ride for a Cure Northern Region

A community ride event based at the Caribou VFW.

Link: Facebook Event

July 31-August 2

Danforth | Danforth Summerfest

A summer weekend celebration with community events and local activities.

Link: Town of Danforth

Want to submit an event for Coming Up In The County? Email the event name, date, time, location and details, with a link if possible [HERE]. Listings are intended for community-focused events, including nonprofit, school, municipal, fundraiser and public-interest events. For-profit promotional events will not be included.