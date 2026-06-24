Coming Up In The County – July 2026
There is plenty coming up across Aroostook County this summer, from fairs and festivals to family days, road races, community BBQs, outdoor events and long-running County traditions.
Coming Up In The County: July Events
Friday, July 3
Ashland | Ashland Stars and Strides
Community event at the Ashland Rec Center to kick off the holiday weekend.
Link: Better direct link still needed
Houlton | Midnight Madness
Downtown Houlton celebration with vendors, food, music, fireworks and community activities.
Link: Facebook Event
Link: Visit Aroostook
Houlton | Miracle Mile
A one-mile downhill road race supporting the Makenna Ward Miracle Mile Foundation.
Link: Facebook Event
Saturday, July 4
Houlton | Fourth of July Parade
A Fourth of July tradition through downtown Houlton.
Link: Facebook Event
Patten | America’s 250th Anniversary Community Event
A holiday community celebration at the Patten Playground.
Link: Facebook Event
Thursday, July 9
Caribou | Thursdays on Sweden
Downtown Caribou’s summer street series with music, food, vendors and community fun.
Link: Facebook Event
July 10-12
Houlton | Houlton Agricultural Fair
A summer fair with rides, food, exhibits, livestock, entertainment and agricultural traditions.
Link: Houlton Fair Event Page
July 11-19
Fort Fairfield | Maine Potato Blossom Festival
One of The County’s signature summer festivals, featuring a full week of events, entertainment, contests, food, parade activities and more.
Link: Official Festival Site
Saturday, July 11
Fort Fairfield | Chamber’s Smokin’ BBQ Cook-Off
A Potato Blossom Festival event featuring barbecue competition and community fun.
Link: Central Aroostook Chamber
Sunday, July 12
Fort Fairfield | Maine Potato Blossom Festival Family Fun Day
Free family activities from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverside Park, including bounce houses, face painting, potato picking contests, potato sack races, games, prizes and more.
Link: Facebook Event
Saturday, July 18
Madawaska | Joe’s Legacy Ride
A community ride event at 4 Corners Park with vendors, music and more.
Link: Facebook Event
Tuesday, July 21
Presque Isle | Aroostook Savings & Loan 90th Anniversary BBQ
Community and customer appreciation BBQ with complimentary food, refreshments, anniversary cookies and entry into the 90th Big Basket Giveaway.
Link: Aroostook Savings & Loan
Wednesday, July 22
Caribou | Aroostook Savings & Loan 90th Anniversary BBQ
Community and customer appreciation BBQ with complimentary food, refreshments, anniversary cookies and entry into the 90th Big Basket Giveaway.
Link: Aroostook Savings & Loan
Thursday, July 23
Caribou | Thursdays on Sweden: Reunion Night
A downtown Caribou summer evening with music, food, vendors and community activities.
Link: Facebook Event
Friday, July 24
Presque Isle, Caribou and Aroostook Payroll | Aroostook Savings & Loan 90th Anniversary Celebration Day
Anniversary cupcakes from Little Oven Bakery and refreshments will be available at the Presque Isle branch, Caribou branch and Aroostook Payroll in Presque Isle. Winners will also be drawn for the 90th Big Basket Giveaway.
Link: Aroostook Savings & Loan
July 24-25
Monticello | Monticello Fun Days
A community weekend celebration with local activities and family fun.
Link: Facebook Event
July 24-26
Caribou | Caribou Cares About Kids
A family-focused summer celebration with kid-friendly events and community activities.
Link: Visit Aroostook Events
Saturday, July 25
Houlton | International Food Festival
A community food and culture event at Houlton Middle High School.
Link: Facebook Event
Sunday, July 26
Linneus / Statewide | Maine Open Farm Day
A chance to visit local farms, learn more about agriculture and connect with Maine growers.
Link: Maine DACF
Link: Facebook Event
Fort Kent | Tour de la Vallée
A bike, walk, run and ride fundraiser supporting the Edgar J. Paradis Cancer Fund.
Link: Visit Aroostook
July 31-August 1
Caribou | Ride for a Cure Northern Region
A community ride event based at the Caribou VFW.
Link: Facebook Event
July 31-August 2
Danforth | Danforth Summerfest
A summer weekend celebration with community events and local activities.
Link: Town of Danforth