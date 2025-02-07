Central Aroostook’s Maggie Mahan crowned Week Eight Athlete of the Week

We are happy to announce that our Week Eight Athlete of the Week is Maggie Mahan from Central Aroostook High School. Maggie scored 16 points in a crucial Class D win last week.

Join us in congratulating Maggie on this well-deserved recognition and being named Athlete of the Week. She joins Kellen McCrum of Central Aroostook, Logan Caron of Presque Isle, Kason Bua of Presque Isle, Aleah Rideout of Presque Isle, Harleigh Allen of Central Aroostook, Isaac Staples of Presque Isle and Lilly Burtt of Central Aroostook in this seasons' winners of the award.

Voting took place from February 3rd - February 6th.

The other nominees for this past week were:

Madelyn Deprey - Caribou

Matty Devine - Fort Fairfield

Ethan Collier - Southern Aroostook

Isaiah Ervin - Houlton

Kaymen Sargent - Caribou

Stay tuned to 101.9 The Rock for more updates on local sports and future Athlete of the Week announcements. Remember, your nominations AND votes helps shine a light on the hard work and talent of student-athletes like Kellen, Logan, Kason, Aleah, Harleigh, Isaac and Lilly in our community.

You can listen to all upcoming Aroostook County Basketball Tournament games on 101.9 The Rock, online, or on the App. The preliminary round starts on Monday, and the Tournament begins Friday, February 14th.

Get our free mobile app

Nominations are open for Week Nine Athlete of the week! Tap HERE to nominate a student-athlete today!