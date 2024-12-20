Central Aroostook’s Lilly Burtt crowned inaugural Athlete of the Week
We are thrilled to announce that our inaugural Athlete of the Week is Lilly Burtt from Central Aroostook High School. The Sophomore finished with 65 points over three games with a season high 31 in three Lady Panther wins last week.
Join us in congratulating Lilly on this well-deserved recognition.
Voting took place from December 14-18.
The nominees for Week One were:
Aden Jeffers - Fort Kent Community High School
Madison Deprey - Caribou High School
Lilly Burtt - Central Aroostook High School
Lily Oliver - Fort Kent Community High School
Quinn Pelletier - Madawaska High School
Week Two Athlete of the Week nominations (events from December 15 - 20) are LIVE HERE!
Stay tuned to 101.9 The Rock for more updates on local sports and future Athlete of the Week announcements. Remember, your vote helps shine a light on the hard work and talent of student-athletes like Lilly in our community.