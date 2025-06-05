Our local student-athletes work hard both on and off the field, and they deserve to be recognized for their dedication! That’s why Spring Week Five Athlete of the Week nominations are open all week long!

This is your chance to celebrate the incredible talent in our community. Do you know a student-athlete who has shown outstanding performance, leadership, or sportsmanship? Nominate them today! We’re accepting nominations for Week Six for achievements in all activities held from June 2 through June 7.

<a href="https://dpds.survey.fm/aotw-nominations-spring-week-six">View Survey</a>

The nomination process is quick and simple—just share the athlete’s name, team, and a brief description of what makes them shine. Whether they made a game-winning play, achieved a personal best, or consistently uplift their team, we want to hear their story!

By nominating a deserving athlete, you’re helping to showcase their hard work and achievements. Nominations are open all week, so don’t miss this chance to celebrate the athletes who make our community proud! Submit your nomination today and help us recognize their success!

Have a highlight or photos to share of events you've seen? Click HERE and share!