Celebrate Local Athletes with 101.9 The Rock and NMCC’s High School Athlete of the Week

At 101.9 The Rock, we proudly support our local communities and their outstanding athletes. In partnership with Northern Maine Community College, we are thrilled to present the Athlete of the Week award, spotlighting student-athletes who excel both on and off the field.

This weekly honor recognizes high school athletes across Northern Maine for their exceptional performance, dedication, and sportsmanship. Whether it’s on the soccer field, basketball court, or in any County sport, we want to celebrate the hard work and commitment these athletes bring to their teams and communities.

Here’s how it works: Every week, coaches, fans, friends, family, and even teammates can nominate athletes with a standout performance or demonstrated leadership and perseverance from the previous week. Nominations are tallied and voted upon by YOU, and the winning athlete will be announced on 101.9 The Rock every Friday, along with a special feature on our website and social media. It’s a great way to get these athletes the recognition they deserve while fostering community pride.

The Athlete of the Week doesn’t just get bragging rights! Each winner receives a special award and the acknowledgment that their efforts don’t go unnoticed. Northern Maine Community College believes in investing in our local communities and recognizes the value of encouraging our youth to strive for excellence.

The first-week nominations begin this coming Monday, December 9th! Tune in to 101.9 The Rock to hear about the latest winners and don’t forget to visit 1019therock.com to submit your nominations and read more about these outstanding athletes and their performances. Let’s celebrate the future of local sports and cheer on these rising stars!

Athlete of the Week is proudly presented by Northern Maine Community College. Northern Maine Community College (NMCC), located in Presque Isle, is a hub for hands-on learning and career-focused education in Aroostook County. With a wide range of programs in fields like healthcare, trade and technical skills, business, and liberal studies, NMCC prepares students for success in the workforce or further education.

The college boasts small class sizes, personalized attention, and experienced faculty committed to student success. Affordable tuition and financial aid options make NMCC an accessible choice for all learners.

Beyond academics, NMCC offers vibrant campus life with clubs, events, and community engagement opportunities. Whether you're seeking a certificate, associate degree, or professional development, NMCC is your partner in achieving your goals. To learn more about enrollment and what NMCC can offer, visit nmcc.edu .