Caribou High School Honor Roll For First Trimester Announced

Caribou recognizes top academic performers

Eastern Aroostook RSU 39 announced the academic honors for Caribou High School's first trimester of the school year. Dr. Eric T. McGough, Principal at CHS, confirmed and released the list of students who made the Viking Honor Roll for the first trimester.

Grinding it out

It can't be pointed out enough, the students who are excelling during another year of disruption and the back-and-forth of in-person learning and remote learning, are amazing. Many of the students on the list are also involved in extra-curricular activities away from the classroom, making the accomplishment more impressive.

The list of students

Caribou High School recognizes students for making Honors, High Honors, and Highest Honors. Congratulations to the following students on making the Viking Honor Roll!

Honors Freshmen:

Barker, Serena L.,

Beidelman, Luke C.,

Belyea, Isaiah D.,

Boucher, Trevor T.,

Brescia, Brayden A.,

Caron, Ainsley E.,

Cherrier, Isabella M.,

Churchill, Emmaleine J.,

Cormier, Hailey M.,

Crandall, Gwendolyn J.,

Duplessie, Logan A.,

Ellsworth, Matthew C.,

Frakes, Bradien J.,

Gilliam, Taylor H.,

Hale, Gage M.,

Haney, Abbigail L.,

Harrison, Kaydence R.,

Henderson, Ean M.,

Hill, Michael T.,

Hotchkiss, Brody V.,

Johnson Roy, Allie.,

Kuklak, Caleb B.,

Lausier, Jordan E.

Levesque, Brianna R.,

Lopez, Emilliana R.,

Margeson, Tait H.,

Martin, Ellie R.,

Mayne, Haley C.,

McDougal, Jacob J.,

Moutinho, Landen V.,

Olmstead, Marcus I.,

Patterson, Jacob N.,

Pitre, Joshua B.,

Poitras, Kaleb A.,

Prashaw, Vivinene L.,

Rossignol, Andrew D.,

Russell, Ian J.,

Sargent, Kaymen J.,

Sleeper, Edison J.L.,

St Peter, Josey C.,

St Pierre, Dawson P.,

Violette, Jacob J.,

Walker, Nevaeh L.

Sophomore Honors

Babin, Chantelle R.,

Belanger, Alexander S.,

Bell, Edward E.,

Berentes, Danny L.,

Bouchard, Dylan R.,

Bourgoine, Aedan J.,

Bragg, Matthew J.,

Comeau, Morgan R.,

Day, Charis A.,

Fournier, Jayden C.,

Gallagher, Emily D.,

Garner, Jason S.,

Guerrette, Brennan C.,

Hersey, Calvin D.,

Holmes, Jeremiah A.,

King, Alexis M.,

LaBreck, Kyle J.,

Lagasse, Mackenzie R.,

Lovewell, Logan T.,

Masse, Keanen R.,

Plourde, Laura H.,

Reidy, Karson S.,

Saed, Alan H.,

Stewart, Lauren M.,

Towson, Macie L.,

Violette, Jace C.,

Zeigler, Jillian

Junior Honors

Bacon, Madison R., (Early Graduate),

Berube, Emily R.,

Caverhill, Araya.,

Dee, Liam B.,

Dillon, Aiden J.,

Doody, Kathryn R.,

Drake, Serae L.,

Eaton, Kamealiya M.,

Espling, Hailey M.,

Griffeth, Logan B.,

Hodde, Kevin E.,

Leahy, Jameson M.,

Levesque, Gage.,

Matley, Rebecca D.,

McNeal, Griffen M.,

Moir, Emily L.,

Morrow, Nathan L.,

Oliver, Jakob E.,

Plourde, Megan E.,

Poitras, Carsen J.,

Rand, Christopher A.,

Salch, Tressa J.,

Shea, Jude A.,

St Peter, Sierra K.,

Strid, Carly R.,

Taggett, Jesse M.,

Walton, Jacob S.,

Walton, Justin C.,

Senior Honors

Adams, Christopher I.,

Adams, Taylor L.,

Barker, Lexie J.,

Belanger, Anna G. R.,

Braga, Natalie R.,

Evans, Alissa H.,

Green, Whitley M.,

Guerrette, Kerigan E.,

Hancock, Jacob L.,

Hanley, Grace M.,

Hartley, Damian C.,

Jones, Jaedon E.,

Labreck, Danika L.,

Landes, Matthew B.,

Lapointe, Devin J.,

Margeson, Evan M.,

Margeson, Nicholas E.,

Margeson, Reid W.,

Page, Cassidy M.,

Plante, Ari E.,

Poitras, Colin A.,

Saed, Emily A.,

Sandstrom, Jordon F.,

Spooner, Mikaela L.,

Staples, Nickolas J.,

Voisine, Gavin J.

High Honors Freshmen

Albair, Landan R

Finelli, Ava M

Fraser, Emily R

Green, Makenna C

Griffeth, Joslyn L

Lister, Lauren O

McCrossin, Braxton E

Mustafa, Aaliyah A

Oliver, Joel E

Pelletier, Matthew P

Waldemarson, Landyn R

High Honors Sophomores

Belanger, Cameron P

Hotchkiss, Nathan J

Johnson Roy, Lilly E

Labbe, Javier K

Van Trump, Aislinn P

Willey, Ephraim M

Sophomores

Bray, Lillian N

Cooper, McKenzie C

Derosiers, Kirstiana M

Dumond, Haley E

Marrero, Joseph A

Napalapalai, Prudence L

Ouellette, Claire E

Skidgel, Hailie J

Spooner, Lars W

High Honors Juniors

High Honors Seniors

Beaulieu, Sierra L

Cote, Naomi R

Potter, Carson B

Prashaw, Tanner K

Theriault, Mia A

Thompson, Jordan R

Highest Honors Freshmen

Anderson, Gwendolyn E

Cote, Madelyn E

Deprey, Madelynn H

Godin, Amelia T

Sleeper, Isabella G

Wilcox, Althea A

Wing, Elizabeth M

Highest Honors Sophomores

Anderson, Nicholas G

Hitchcock, Wesley E

Leavitt, Samantha J

Mignacca, Gregory R

Thivierge, Keira S

Highest Honors Juniors

Bell, Kayley L

Blackstone-Eye, Jadynn

Bouchard, Ashlyn A

Cherrier, James R

Dumont, Colin E

Everitt, Nathan L

Ferland, George J

Hyde, Landyn A

Lovewell, Jonathan M

Parent, Kallee G

Savage, Selena D

Trombley, Nevaeh R

Whitmore, Courtney M

Whitten, Dawson C

Highest Honors Seniors

Cyr, Michael S

McNeal, Abbiegale P

Poulin, Amanda A

Powers, Kathleen M

Sleeper, Chloe S

Soucy, Jessica G

Stewart, Eli J

Sutherland, Gabrielle B

Wilcox, Alden T B

