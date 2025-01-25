Caribou Boys Avenge Early-Season Loss with Win Over Ellsworth

The Caribou Vikings avenged their only loss of the season in emphatic fashion, defeating the Ellsworth Eagles 62-43 on Friday night in a much-anticipated rematch. The game, broadcast on 101.9 The Rock, showcased Caribou’s balanced attack and defensive intensity as they improved to 14-1 on the season.

Caribou had four players scoring in double figures, led by Kaymen Sargent’s 16 points. Tristan Robbins added 13, Owen Corrigan contributed 12, and Brayden Brescia chipped in 10, demonstrating the depth and teamwork that has defined the Vikings’ season.

Ellsworth, now 11-2, was paced by Hollis Grindal’s 11 points, but the Eagles struggled to match Caribou’s offensive firepower and relentless defense.

The Vikings took control early and maintained their dominance throughout, securing a statement win against one of their top rivals.

Both teams return to action today with 1 p.m. matchups. Ellsworth travels to Presque Isle to take on the Wildcats, while Caribou will host the MDI Trojans. Fans can catch both games on 101.9 The Rock, online at 1019therock.com, or via the app.

Caribou’s game will also be available through WDEA.AM or their app.

This impressive victory solidifies Caribou’s status as a top contender in Class B and sets the stage for an exciting stretch run.

