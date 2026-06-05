East Grand School is recognizing three members of the Class of 2026 for academic achievement, leadership, citizenship and service to the school and local community.

Amos Lindsey has been named Valedictorian, Emma McIver has been named Salutatorian and Dane Burrill has been selected as the 2026 Maine Principals’ Association Award recipient.

The East Grand Class of 2026 commencement ceremony was held Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 6 p.m. in the East Grand School Wyman Gymnasium.

Valedictorian: Amos Lindsey

East Grand School has announced that Amos Lindsey has been named Valedictorian of the Class of 2026.

Lindsey earned the distinction through academic achievement, leadership and dedication to the school community.

Throughout his time at East Grand, Lindsey maintained high grades while actively participating in National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, basketball, soccer and volunteer work with the local food pantry.

Lindsey also participated in SkillsUSA and has been invited to Nationals in Atlanta, Georgia, this June.

This fall, Lindsey plans to attend Eastern Maine Community College, where he is enrolled in the Diesel Mechanic Program.

Salutatorian: Emma McIver

East Grand School has announced that Emma McIver has been named Salutatorian for the Class of 2026, recognizing her outstanding academic achievement.

McIver has been active in school government and has held various class officer positions. During her senior year, she served as Vice President of the Senior Class.

McIver has been accepted to Husson College for Audio Engineering in the fall.

MPA Principal’s Award Recipient: Dane Burrill

Principal Apgar of MSAD 14 in Danforth has announced that East Grand School senior Dane Burrill has been selected to receive the 2026 Maine Principals’ Association Award.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship. It is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by members of the MPA.

Over the last four years, Burrill has demonstrated a strong work ethic in the classroom and in the community.

He has held several class officer positions and is a member of the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. Burrill has also given many volunteer hours at the local food pantry and with other community organizations.

Last year, Burrill participated in the Houlton Rotary Youth Exchange Program. Through the program, he spent 30 days in Taiwan, while his counterpart from Taiwan spent 30 days with him in Danforth.

“People there are not really any different from us, except they are not so ‘outdoorsy’ as we are,” Burrill said.

He also said the program helped him become more confident and decisive. Burrill said he also learned not to trust everything he was told when he did not understand the language.

Burrill is being presented with an MPA plaque and pin recognizing outstanding students.

He plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono, where he is enrolled in the Engineering Program.