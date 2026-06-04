Southern Aroostook High School is recognizing two seniors who will graduate with the highest academic honor awarded to members of the Class of 2026.

Annie Harthorne and Isabella Martinez will graduate summa cum laude, recognizing students who earned a grade point average between 3.75 and 4.00 and representing a near-perfect scholastic record.

Both seniors have distinguished themselves through academic achievement, leadership, service and involvement in the Southern Aroostook school community.

Annie Harthorne Annie Harthorne loading...

Summa Cum Laude Graduate: Annie Harthorne

Annie Harthorne is the daughter of Andy and Cher Harthorne.

Throughout her time at Southern Aroostook High School, Harthorne has consistently set a high bar for character and academic excellence. Her leadership potential was recognized early when she was selected to attend the Maine Youth Leadership Seminar in 2023.

Harthorne has been a dedicated member of the National Honor Society from 2023 through 2026, represented SACS at the Houlton Rotary Luncheon and has been a member of the SACS Scholarship Fund.

She has also been a dedicated athlete, playing Varsity Soccer for four seasons. Her hard work and ability to inspire others led to her being named Team Captain for the 2025 season.

Harthorne is also an accomplished musician. She performed with the SACS Band throughout high school and earned the distinction of participating in the All Aroostook Music Festival for four consecutive years, from 2023 through 2026.

A major part of Harthorne’s high school journey has been her dedication to working with children and giving back to her community. She has volunteered at Dyer Brook Community Church, serving in the nursery and helping with Vacation Bible School since 2022. In 2026, she expanded that role by leading Children’s Church.

Her experience working with children also includes serving as a trusted local babysitter.

Beyond her church involvement, Harthorne volunteered for several major service initiatives at SACS, including the Food Pantry, Clothing Drive, SACS Community Service Day and Special Olympics.

This fall, Harthorne plans to attend the University of Maine at Presque Isle, where she will major in Elementary Education. After earning her bachelor’s degree, she hopes to remain in Aroostook County and teach in the community that helped shape her.

Isabella Martinez Isabella Martinez loading...

Summa Cum Laude Graduate: Isabella Martinez

Isabella Martinez is the daughter of Peter and Kate Martinez.

Martinez maintained Highest Honors consistently throughout her time at Southern Aroostook High School, with recognition that extended beyond the local honor roll.

Based on her PSAT scores, Martinez was recognized nationally by College Board with both the Rural and Small Town Recognition Award and the School Recognition Award.

Martinez was elected Class Secretary during her sophomore year and was inducted into the National Honor Society that same year. She continued serving the student body as a member of Student Council throughout her junior and senior years.

She was also a dedicated member of Drama Club for the final three years of high school, contributing to the performing arts culture at SACS. Martinez also played on the Softball team during her sophomore year.

Her commitment to helping others has been a consistent part of her high school experience. Martinez volunteered at the SACS Clothing Drive and Food Pantry for the past three years.

For her National Honor Society Individual Service Project, Martinez combined her creativity with her spirit of giving by making Christmas-themed goodie bags for families visiting the food pantry in December. She also supported Special Olympics during her junior year.

Martinez has developed a clear and ambitious path toward a career in medicine. She plans to begin at Northern Maine Community College, where she will pursue an associate degree in Liberal Studies.

From there, Martinez plans to transfer to the University of New England to earn a bachelor’s degree in Medical Biology. Her ultimate goal is to attend the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, earn her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree, complete a residency in Internal Medicine and pursue a fellowship in Pediatric Oncology.

Southern Aroostook Celebrates Class of 2026 Achievement

Annie Harthorne and Isabella Martinez will graduate from Southern Aroostook High School in June as summa cum laude members of the Class of 2026.

Their academic accomplishments, service to others and plans beyond graduation represent the achievement, character and ambition being celebrated throughout the Best and Brightest series.