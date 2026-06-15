Two very different UMFK stories landed in the same place: at the top of the graduating class.

The University of Maine at Fort Kent is honoring Valedictorian Michael Nibley and Salutatorian Krista Coffin, recognizing two graduates whose academic success was built through hard work, persistence and the kind of real-world preparation that reaches beyond the classroom.

For Nibley, the honor reflects four years of focus, challenging coursework and hands-on learning that helped prepare him for his next step.

"The title of valedictorian means a lot to me," said Nibley. "It is a great reflection of the work that I have done in my four years of college, especially with the challenge of balancing work between several of my classes."

Nibley Credits Advisors, Resilience and Real-World Experience

Nibley credited UMFK’s academic advisors as a major part of his success, saying their support went beyond course scheduling and helped connect him with problem-solving resources when he needed them.

When asked what advice he would give first- and second-year students hoping to reach similar academic heights, Nibley pointed to resilience.

"My only advice to younger students who hope to achieve similar success is to work hard and never lose sight of their goals," Nibley shared. "If there is ever work that seems impossible, they should know that by studying, asking for assistance, and working to understand the material, they will be able to finish even the most difficult work in college."

One of the major highlights of Nibley’s UMFK experience was a four-month experiential learning project with a local community organization. During that time, he collaborated on the design and development of a custom website for the Fort Kent Ecumenical Food Pantry.

The project strengthened his technical web design skills while also giving him experience in patience, collaboration and client communication, all valuable lessons as he looks toward a future in web development.

Nibley’s next steps include volunteering at a local museum while preparing to pursue his master’s degree. He said UMFK helped give him a clearer idea of what to expect in graduate school through challenging coursework and career-building projects.

Coffin’s Academic Turnaround Leads to Nursing Success

Joining Nibley at the top of the graduating class is Salutatorian Krista Coffin, a nursing graduate whose path to the honor came through passion, perseverance and a major academic turnaround.

Coffin said receiving the news was both surprising and deeply validating. After considering herself a traditional “B student” during her first degree program at UMPI in 2015, earning nearly a 4.0 GPA and being named salutatorian at UMFK represented a hard-earned achievement.

"I was pretty shocked when I got the notice because it just shows me that my hard work was noticed," Coffin shared. "It felt so good to have that!"

Coffin credited Nursing Professor Stacy Thibodeau, NP, as one of the most important influences in her academic journey.

Though Thibodeau was intimidating on the first day, Coffin said she quickly became a trusted mentor, sounding board and close friend.

"Stacy saw something in me from day one," Coffin noted. "She always pushed me to be the best I could be. She strives to make sure anyone she teaches leaves feeling prepared, and for me, that’s exactly how I felt when I graduated."

That preparation has already carried into Coffin’s career.

After recently passing the National Council Licensure Exam, Coffin is now working as a New Graduate Nurse on the Medical-Surgical floor at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital.

She credited UMFK’s faculty and clinical nurses for taking her under their wing and teaching her how to make the most of every opportunity.

Coffin Encourages Future Nurses to Gain CNA Experience

Reflecting on her journey, Coffin encouraged future students to focus on time management and to pursue something they truly love.

She also strongly recommended that aspiring nurses work as Certified Nursing Assistants while in school, pointing to her own experience through AR Gould’s Earn and Learn program. Through that opportunity, she transitioned from long-term care to the ICU and Med-Surg floors.

"If you have the opportunity to be a CNA while in nursing school... DO IT!" Coffin advised. "This job taught me to treat the whole patient and not just the diagnosis and symptoms. You can’t teach empathy, but you can learn to look at the bigger picture. Being a CNA turned me into a more prepared and well-rounded nurse."

UMFK President Praises Nibley and Coffin

UMFK President Deb Hedeen praised both graduates for their academic excellence and determination.

"We are incredibly proud of both Michael and Krista for their academic excellence and success,” said UMFK President Deb Hedeen. "They embody the characteristics of grit and determination that so many UMFK Bengals are known for.”

For Nibley and Coffin, the recognition at the top of UMFK’s graduating class reflects more than grades. It highlights two students who pushed through challenges, used their education in real-world settings and are now carrying those lessons into the next chapters of their lives.

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