Students from the Maine School of Science and Mathematics are being recognized for major academic, leadership and technology accomplishments at the state and national levels.

MSSM seniors Wanting “Wendy” Huo and Finn Dedek, along with students Gabe Kirmani, Saketh Adabala and Easton Allen, have earned recognition through programs connected to government leadership, community service, national student leadership and software development.

Wendy Huo Selected for United States Senate Youth Program

MSSM senior Wanting “Wendy” Huo, a member of the Class of 2026, was selected for the United States Senate Youth Program.

Huo was one of only two students chosen from Maine for the program.

As part of the honor, she traveled to Washington, D.C., for a weeklong government experience. During the trip, Huo met national leaders, observed the United States Senate in action and took part in programming designed to give students a closer look at public service and government.

Huo also received a $10,000 college scholarship through the program.

Finn Dedek Selected for Bank of America Student Leaders Program

MSSM senior Finn Dedek, a member of the Class of 2026 from Topsham, was selected for the Bank of America Student Leaders Program.

This summer, Dedek will complete a six-week paid internship with the United Way of Southern Maine.

He will also attend a national leadership summit in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he will join student leaders from across the country for programming focused on leadership, service and community impact.

MSSM Students Place Second in Maine App Challenge

MSSM students Gabe Kirmani, Saketh Adabala and Easton Allen earned second place out of 151 submissions in the Tyler Technologies Maine App Challenge.

Their mobile app project earned scholarship awards and gave the students the opportunity to explore software design and marketing as part of the competition.

The project also led to internship interview opportunities, giving the students a chance to build on their work beyond the competition itself.

MSSM Students Continue to Stand Out

The achievements highlight the range of opportunities and accomplishments for MSSM students, from national government programs and leadership development to technology, innovation and community service.

Together, the students represent the type of academic curiosity, initiative and real-world achievement featured in the Best and Brightest series.