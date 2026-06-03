Central Aroostook High School has announced the honor parts for the Class of 2026, recognizing four seniors for their academic accomplishments, leadership, athletics, service and commitment to their school and community.

Hannah Shaw has been named Valedictorian, Harleigh Allen has been named Salutatorian, Isabelle Anthony has been named 1st Honor Essayist and Ella Gagne has been named 2nd Honor Essayist.

Hannah Shaw Hannah Shaw loading...

Valedictorian: Hannah Shaw

Hannah Shaw is the daughter of Ryan and Sadie Shaw.

Throughout her time at Central Aroostook High School, Shaw earned numerous academic and leadership honors, including the English 9 Award, U.S. History Award, Spanish I, II and III Awards, Advanced Geometry Award, Earth Science Award, College Algebra Award, Advanced Biology Award, Advanced Chemistry Award, World History Award, Advanced English 11 Award, Music Award, Civics Award and the Character Award in Pre-Calculus.

Shaw was also recognized with the Most Improved Math Team Award, Student Leadership Award, Clyde “Butch” Shaw Sportsmanship Award and the Maine Principal’s Award. She was named Student of the Month, received the Washington Leadership Conference Scholarship, earned Highest Honors every quarter and was invited to the Academic Banquet each spring.

She also received the Maine State Seal of Biliteracy and the Global Seal of Biliteracy, was named to the All-Aroostook Cheerleading Team and earned the Mars Hill FFA Outstanding Leadership Award.

In addition to her academic, leadership and athletic accomplishments, Shaw was active in community service through Wilderness Day Camp and Little Farmers at the Fair, demonstrating her commitment to serving and mentoring younger students in the community.

This fall, Shaw plans to attend Oklahoma State University, where she will major in Secondary Education with a concentration in Social Studies.

Harleigh Allen Harleigh Allen loading...

Salutatorian: Harleigh Allen

Harleigh Allen is the daughter of Chad and Sami Allen.

During her years at Central Aroostook, Allen distinguished herself academically, athletically and through leadership. Her academic and leadership honors included the FFA Greenhand Award, FFA Chapter Degree, FFA State Degree, Anatomy Award, Pre-Calculus Award, Spanish III Award, Merit Scholarship, Seal of Biliteracy and Global Seal of Biliteracy.

Allen was recognized on the Honor Roll and invited to the Academic Banquet throughout high school.

A standout athlete, Allen earned varsity letters in soccer, basketball and softball. Her athletic honors included selection to the All-Aroostook Basketball and Soccer Teams, the All-Regional Soccer Team, the All-Stevie Team, Bangor Daily News All-Maine Schoolgirl Team Honorable Mention recognition, McDonald’s All-Star recognition, the All-Tournament First Basketball Team and the Clyde “Butch” Shaw Award.

Allen also devoted significant time to community service, volunteering with Kidz Club, Wilderness Day Camp, Little Farmers at the Fair, youth recreation basketball programs and elementary school tutoring.

This fall, Allen plans to attend Husson University to pursue a degree in Nursing.

Isabelle Anthony Isabelle Anthony loading...

1st Honor Essayist: Isabelle Anthony

Isabelle Anthony is the daughter of Joann Oliver and William Anthony.

Throughout her high school career at Central Aroostook, Anthony maintained Honor Roll status and demonstrated strong academic achievement.

She earned first-place honors in Math Team competition during her junior year after finishing in second place during her sophomore year.

Anthony also contributed to several community service projects, including helping clean and maintain a local cemetery, painting the elementary school playground and participating in the annual Color Walk/Run benefiting the Hope and Justice Project in 2023.

Her dedication to academics and community involvement reflects her commitment to making a positive impact on those around her.

This fall, Anthony plans to attend the University of Maine at Presque Isle to pursue a degree in Nursing.

Ella Gagne Ella Gagne loading...

2nd Honor Essayist: Ella Gagne

Ella Gagne is the daughter of Bruce and Stephenie Gagne.

During her time at Central Aroostook, Gagne earned numerous academic and leadership honors. She was named Student of the Month in eighth grade, Business Student of the Quarter during her junior year and Business Student of the Year as a senior.

Gagne also received FFA and Science awards in eighth grade, earned academic awards throughout high school and was recognized as the fourth-ranked student in her graduating class.

In addition to her academic achievements, Gagne demonstrated a strong commitment to serving her community by helping clean local cemeteries and volunteering to assist the school lunch staff before and throughout her high school years.

Her dedication to academics, service and leadership has helped prepare her for the next chapter of her education and career.

This fall, Gagne plans to attend Northern Maine Community College to study Business and Accounting.