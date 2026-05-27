The University of Maine at Fort Kent is celebrating a major first for one of its newest academic programs.

Nick Alpeza has become the first graduate of UMFK’s new Bachelor of Science in Forest Management program, marking a milestone for the university, the program, and the future of forestry education in northern Maine.

Alpeza, a non-traditional student with a strong interest in forestry and hands-on learning, graduated from UMFK in 2025 with an Associate of Science degree in Applied Forest Management. One year later, he earned his bachelor’s degree in Forest Management, becoming the first student to complete the new program.

He was also selected as the recipient of the 2026 UMFK Dean’s Award, recognizing his academic achievement, leadership, and involvement on campus.

“Nick has been an outstanding student and student employee throughout his time at UMFK,” said Neil Thompson, associate professor of forestry. “He has excelled in his coursework, enriched by his work experience with the Maine Forest Service and his work on a variety of projects at UMFK. We know Nick will continue this success in his career.”

UMFK launched the Bachelor of Science in Forest Management program to help meet workforce needs in Maine’s natural resources industry. The program was developed with input from forest industry professionals, environmental leaders, and academic experts.

The degree builds on UMFK’s Society of American Foresters-accredited Associate of Science in Forest Management program. Students in the bachelor’s program prepare for careers as foresters, forest managers, conservation scientists, land use planners, and natural resource consultants.

Coursework includes silviculture, forest ecology, GIS and mapping technologies, forest operations, timber harvesting, and environmental policy. The program also places a strong emphasis on field experience and applied learning.

“With this new program, UMFK is expanding opportunities for students to pursue rewarding careers in one of Maine’s most essential and historic industries,” said Andy Egan, dean of arts and sciences. “Nick’s success is an example of what is possible when students combine hard work, curiosity, and hands-on learning experiences. We are incredibly proud to celebrate him as the first graduate of this program.”

Located in the St. John Valley, UMFK’s forestry program gives students direct access to working forests, along with connections to forestry professionals and employers throughout the region.

Alpeza said that hands-on approach was a major part of his experience.

“UMFK has taught me a great deal of forestry knowledge and skills while providing me with a lot of hands-on experience in forestry,” said Alpeza. “I am proud to be UMFK’s first student to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in forestry, and I hope there are many more to come.”

During his time at UMFK, Alpeza was also active in campus life and research. He served as president of the Sustainability Club, supported greenhouse and campus sustainability efforts, and took part in forestry-themed campus activities and demonstrations.

He also worked multiple forestry-related jobs on campus and completed internships supported by UMFK’s industry partnerships.

Alpeza said some of his favorite experiences came through field-based classes, including Introduction to Forestry, Silviculture, and Forest Management Practicum. In those courses, students develop full management plans for forested properties.

“All of the forestry professors I had at UMFK were very helpful both in and out of class,” Alpeza said. “The professors and staff are friendly, knowledgeable and supportive.”

After graduation, Alpeza will continue building his forestry and environmental experience this summer while working at Valley Forge National Historical Park, where he will focus on invasive species removal.

More information about UMFK’s Bachelor of Science in Forest Management program is available at umfk.edu/academics/programs/forestry/.