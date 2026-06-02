Easton Junior Senior High School has announced the honor parts for the Class of 2026, recognizing four seniors for their academic achievement, leadership, school involvement and accomplishments throughout their high school careers.

Principal Laura Hunter announced that Raiden Matthew Cochran has been named Valedictorian, Olivia Megan Bate has been named Salutatorian, Chloe Dawn Blackstone has been named 1st Honor Essayist and Lilah Grace Pelkey has been named 2nd Honor Essayist.

The Easton Class of 2026 graduation ceremony will take place on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

Raiden Cochran Raiden Cochran loading...

Valedictorian: Raiden Matthew Cochran

Raiden Matthew Cochran is the grandson of Faith and Stephen Cochran.

Throughout his high school career, Cochran has been an outstanding student and leader at Easton Junior Senior High School. He earned Highest Honor Roll recognition in grades 9 through 12 and was an active member of Math Team, State Math Meet, Student Council, Spanish Club, FFA, Varsity Club and Yearbook Staff.

Cochran served as Class President during grades 9 through 11. During his junior year, he served as Vice President of FFA and earned first place in Junior Exhibition. He also served as Vice President and President of Varsity Club.

Cochran was a dedicated athlete during his time at Easton, participating in Varsity Basketball, Varsity Soccer, Varsity Volleyball and Junior Varsity Basketball. During his senior year, he served as captain of both the Varsity Basketball and Varsity Soccer teams.

He was named February Athlete of the Month during his junior year, October Athlete of the Month during his senior year and November Student of the Month during his senior year.

In addition to his school activities and athletics, Cochran participated in Envirothon, Battle of the Books, Band, the University of Maine Windstorm Challenge and Presque Isle Business Vocational. He was also a business owner during his junior and senior years.

In the fall, Cochran plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono, where he plans to major in Marketing and Finance.

Olivia Bate Olivia Bate loading...

Salutatorian: Olivia Megan Bate

Olivia Megan Bate is the daughter of Kristie Bate.

Bate has been a dedicated student and active member of the Easton school community. She earned Honor Roll recognition throughout high school and was involved in Student Council, FFA, Envirothon, National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Varsity Club, Math Team and Yearbook Staff.

During her time at Easton, Bate held several leadership positions, including Class President, Class Secretary, Class Treasurer, Student Council President and National Honor Society President.

She also served as National Honor Society Regional Vice President and participated in the Maine Department of Education’s Student Cabinet during her senior year.

Bate was active in athletics, participating in Varsity Basketball, Varsity Soccer, Varsity Volleyball, Softball and Junior Varsity Basketball. She served as captain of the Softball team, Varsity Soccer team and Varsity Volleyball team.

Her additional school involvement included cheering, One Act, Wellness Team, Junior Exhibition and Aroostook Career Exploration. During her senior year, she helped organize the Blood Drive and participated in Easton Field Days Council.

In the fall, Bate plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono to study Biology with a minor in Neuroscience.

Chloe Blackstone Chloe Blackstone loading...

1st Honor Essayist: Chloe Dawn Blackstone

Chloe Dawn Blackstone is the daughter of Jeff Blackstone and Jenny Plummer.

Blackstone has been an active and accomplished student throughout her time at Easton Junior Senior High School. She participated in Student Council, Book Club, Spanish Club, Math Team, National Honor Society, Varsity Club and Junior Exhibition.

She was a member of National Honor Society during grades 10 through 12 and served as National Honor Society Vice President during her junior and senior years.

During her senior year, Blackstone served as Student Council Co-Secretary and was named October Student of the Month.

Blackstone also participated in athletics throughout high school, including Varsity Basketball and Junior Varsity Basketball. During her senior year, she served as Varsity Girls Soccer Manager and participated in Aroostook Career Exploration.

In the fall, Blackstone plans to attend the University of Maine at Presque Isle to study nursing.

Lilah Pelkey Lilah Pelkey loading...

2nd Honor Essayist: Lilah Grace Pelkey

Lilah Grace Pelkey is the daughter of Charles Pelkey and Sarah Marquis.

Pelkey has been an active member of the Easton school community throughout her high school career. She earned Honor Roll recognition in grades 9 through 12 and participated in FFA, Spanish Club, Varsity Club, National Honor Society, One Act, SkillsUSA and Yearbook.

Pelkey held several leadership positions during high school. She served as Class Treasurer during her freshman year and Class Secretary during grades 10 through 12.

Her involvement in FFA included serving as Treasurer, Secretary and President during her senior year. Pelkey also earned second place in the FFA Agricultural Discussion competition during her junior year.

Pelkey participated in Junior Exposition, Presque Isle Tech Cosmetology and Varsity Cheering. During her senior year, she served as Varsity Cheer Captain, Varsity Club Treasurer and Yearbook Editor. She also served as Girls Varsity Soccer Manager during her senior year.

In the fall, Pelkey will participate in an apprenticeship program as she works toward becoming a Licensed Cosmetologist.

Graduation Information

Easton Junior Senior High School’s graduation ceremony for the Class of 2026 will take place Friday, June 5, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.