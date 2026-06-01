Best and Brightest: NMCC Announces Spring 2026 Dean’s List
Students from communities across Aroostook County and beyond are being recognized for their academic achievement at Northern Maine Community College.
NMCC has announced its Spring 2026 Dean’s List, recognizing full-time and part-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.2 or higher during the spring semester.
The list includes 114 full-time entries and 105 part-time entries.
“Being named to the Dean’s List reflects the dedication, focus and perseverance our students bring to their academic work each day,” said NMCC Vice President and Dean of Academic and Student Affairs Angela Buck. “Many of our students are balancing full-time jobs, raising families and managing significant personal responsibilities while pursuing their education. Their success speaks not only to their academic ability, but also to their determination, resilience and commitment to building a better future for themselves and their families. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and the example they set through their hard work and perseverance.”
Students are listed below by city of residence, as provided by Northern Maine Community College.
*Indicates high honors with a GPA of 3.85 or above.
Full-Time Students
Ashland: Douglas Vick
Auburn: Benjamin Forbush
Baileyville: Maia Huckins, Jaiden Wormell
Belgrade: Blake Pettengill
Bradenton, Florida: Danielle Suitter*
Caribou: Alexander Belanger, Brittany Blankenship*, Allyssa Boucher, Gabriel Carlson, Hanif Comrie*, Brennan Guerrette, Katelyn McMann, Antoinette Rankin, Ian Russell, Aislinn Van Trump*
Cary: Conner Ames
Chapman: Jewel Fournier
Damariscotta: Jacob Caron
Danbury, Wisconsin: Bryce Schubert*
Easton: Mason Adams, Mica Adler*, Dawson Lamoreau*, Madison Seeley
Fort Fairfield: Brittany Bragg, Andrew Conklin, Sunny Ford*, Keith Langley, Matthew Maguire, Madison McMann, Alexander Poitras, Ayla Urquhart
Fort Kent: Jessica Madore*, Mason Taggett*
Frenchville: Logan Pelletier, Ryan Pelletier
Grand Isle: Macie Dionne
Hodgdon: Cooper Lawlor
Hope: Natalie Hall
Houlton: Nicholas Austin, McKenna Avery, Owen Beaulieu, Eric Clemmer, Rhylee Parsons*
Jay: Connor Foss
Kittery: Michael Van Cleave
Lakeview: Thomas Lyford
Limestone: Jacquese Barrett, Morganne Emery*
Limington: Olivia Garland*
Littleton: Natalee McCarthy*
Ludlow: Marco Almonte, Riley Holmes
Madawaska: Damyn Hebert, Caleb Lavertu, Robert Poiesz
Mapleton: Ryder Chandler, Samuel Donohue, Neve Guerrette, Patrick Lessard*, Courtney Nardacci
Mars Hill: Rebecca Bell, Taylor Burtt, Chase Henderson, Brinleigh Kingsbury, Addison Mahan
Monticello: Basil Lynds, Lindzi Nelson
New Canada: Trystan Rioux
New Gloucester: Isaac Libby
New Limerick: Christopher Davis*, Mataya Pinette*
Oak Harbor, Ohio: Taylor Hutton-McAtee
Oxbow: Grant Thomas
Patten: Samuel Boone
Portland, Oregon: Devin Shields
Presque Isle: Thefanie Aballo*, Aliana Acevedo, Logan Chandler, Ayden Cunningham, Sarah DeMerchant*, Jacob Deschenes, Isaac Duchardt, Drew Dunn, Parker Fuller, Jonah Gordon*, Shea Hayes*, Hannah Langworthy, Taitem Lindsey*, Ethan Mathes, Xavier McAtee*, Owen Meadows, Taliana Ricker, Evan Rossignol*, Tyler Young
Saint Agatha: Dawson Gagnon*
Saint David: Aiden Albert, Shane Gendreau*
Sanford: Taylor Turner
Stacyville: Kadin Higgins*
Thomaston: Isabella Earley*
Van Buren: Andrea Cyr, Ethan Gagnon, Eric Teets
Vassalboro: Adam Noll
Wade: Hunter Campbell
Washburn: Christa McCoy*, Samuel McCrum, Ayden Mulder
West Bath: Jackson Delano
Winterville: Liam Lozier
Woodland: Elisabeth Macomber-Goodwin*, Joel Oliver*, Andrew Ring
Part-Time Students
Arundel: Olivia Moody
Ashland: Autumn Howes, Laurie Theriault
Bangor: Ivy McDaniel
Bridgewater: Brooke Blackstone
Cape Elizabeth: Harold Young
Caribou: Timothy Adams, Lindsey Chestnut*, Haley Dumond, Kaylee Duchardt, Wesley Hitchcock, Michelle LeBlanc, Faith Peterson*, Joshua Pitre*, Elizabeth Porter, Jody Smith, Brody Smith, Madison Stevens
Cary Plantation: Kelly Silverthorn
Castle Hill: Lexus Sharp*
Chapman: Garret Caron
East Millinocket: Jennifer Rivas
Easton: Karlie Adams, Alexis Michaud, Madison Seeley
Eastport: Audrey Andrews
Edmunds: Cierra Seeley
Farmington: Alyssa Kervin*
Fort Fairfield: Madison Bubar, Kayla Giberson, Sarah McShea*, Ethan Ouellette*
Fort Kent: Paula Chasse, Chris Waters
Frenchville: Jordan Hodgkin, Jordan Labbe
Garfield Plantation: Gabriella Ayotte
Grand Isle: Jessica Theriault
Hampden: Danielle Stranieri*
Hodgdon: Brandon Codrey, Anna Oliver
Houlton: Brooklyn Brewer, Elayna Byron, Karina Golban, Dorothy Johnson*, Katelyn Laferriere*, Tanisha Martin, Katherine Palmer
Island Falls: Angela Botting*
Jeffersonville, Vermont: Zion Farrell
Limestone: Caitlin Fisher, Danielle Jean*, Laura Kummer
Linneus: Sierra McAvoy
Littleton: Taylor Fitzpatrick
Madawaska: Emma Gendreau*, Chance Lilly*
Mapleton: Andrew Buck*, Jarid Ouellette, Kris Shemkovitz*
Mars Hill: Carson Cushman*
New Limerick: Dylan Greenier, Nikki Rollins
Oakfield: Makayla Crandall
Patten: Laura White*
Perham: Chelsea Hobbs*, Chase Hobbs
Pittston: Samuel Morgan
Plaster Rock: Donald Taylor*
Poland: Sarah Babcock
Portland: Edith Tungadio, Rowan Siddon*
Presque Isle: Wesley Almeida, Jodie Aragona, Victor Ballerstein, MacKenzie Blackstone, Jasmine Bonato*, Christa Booker, Crystal Chapman*, Alivia Fitzherbert, Lucy Kelley, Melissa Langille*, Elizabeth Morrow, Kayla Provost*, Evan Rossignol*, Summer Sponberg, Jasiah Wilson
Sabattus: Sophie Tibbetts
Saco: John Bull*
Saint Agatha: Colby Coulombe
Saint David: Megan Fongemie, Joseph Kelley
San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago: Tonya McLennan
Scranton, Pennsylvania: Dany Ekofo
Sherman: John McKinley
South Portland: Corey Blake
St. David: Katelyn Ouellette*
Van Buren: George Anzalone*, Braydin McClary*, Ashley Plourde
Washburn: Jared Duggan
Waterville: Virginia Soucie
Winterville: Steven Morris
Woodland: Ryan Cole, Jenson Sargent*
For More Information
For more information about Northern Maine Community College or the Spring 2026 Dean’s List, visit [HERE] or contact:
Christine Nordlund Grillo
Director of Marketing & Communications
Northern Maine Community College
cgrillo@mainecc.edu
(207) 760-1122