Students from communities across Aroostook County and beyond are being recognized for their academic achievement at Northern Maine Community College.

NMCC has announced its Spring 2026 Dean’s List, recognizing full-time and part-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.2 or higher during the spring semester.

The list includes 114 full-time entries and 105 part-time entries.

“Being named to the Dean’s List reflects the dedication, focus and perseverance our students bring to their academic work each day,” said NMCC Vice President and Dean of Academic and Student Affairs Angela Buck. “Many of our students are balancing full-time jobs, raising families and managing significant personal responsibilities while pursuing their education. Their success speaks not only to their academic ability, but also to their determination, resilience and commitment to building a better future for themselves and their families. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and the example they set through their hard work and perseverance.”

Students are listed below by city of residence, as provided by Northern Maine Community College.

*Indicates high honors with a GPA of 3.85 or above.

Full-Time Students

Ashland: Douglas Vick

Auburn: Benjamin Forbush

Baileyville: Maia Huckins, Jaiden Wormell

Belgrade: Blake Pettengill

Bradenton, Florida: Danielle Suitter*

Caribou: Alexander Belanger, Brittany Blankenship*, Allyssa Boucher, Gabriel Carlson, Hanif Comrie*, Brennan Guerrette, Katelyn McMann, Antoinette Rankin, Ian Russell, Aislinn Van Trump*

Cary: Conner Ames

Chapman: Jewel Fournier

Damariscotta: Jacob Caron

Danbury, Wisconsin: Bryce Schubert*

Easton: Mason Adams, Mica Adler*, Dawson Lamoreau*, Madison Seeley

Fort Fairfield: Brittany Bragg, Andrew Conklin, Sunny Ford*, Keith Langley, Matthew Maguire, Madison McMann, Alexander Poitras, Ayla Urquhart

Fort Kent: Jessica Madore*, Mason Taggett*

Frenchville: Logan Pelletier, Ryan Pelletier

Grand Isle: Macie Dionne

Hodgdon: Cooper Lawlor

Hope: Natalie Hall

Houlton: Nicholas Austin, McKenna Avery, Owen Beaulieu, Eric Clemmer, Rhylee Parsons*

Jay: Connor Foss

Kittery: Michael Van Cleave

Lakeview: Thomas Lyford

Limestone: Jacquese Barrett, Morganne Emery*

Limington: Olivia Garland*

Littleton: Natalee McCarthy*

Ludlow: Marco Almonte, Riley Holmes

Madawaska: Damyn Hebert, Caleb Lavertu, Robert Poiesz

Mapleton: Ryder Chandler, Samuel Donohue, Neve Guerrette, Patrick Lessard*, Courtney Nardacci

Mars Hill: Rebecca Bell, Taylor Burtt, Chase Henderson, Brinleigh Kingsbury, Addison Mahan

Monticello: Basil Lynds, Lindzi Nelson

New Canada: Trystan Rioux

New Gloucester: Isaac Libby

New Limerick: Christopher Davis*, Mataya Pinette*

Oak Harbor, Ohio: Taylor Hutton-McAtee

Oxbow: Grant Thomas

Patten: Samuel Boone

Portland, Oregon: Devin Shields

Presque Isle: Thefanie Aballo*, Aliana Acevedo, Logan Chandler, Ayden Cunningham, Sarah DeMerchant*, Jacob Deschenes, Isaac Duchardt, Drew Dunn, Parker Fuller, Jonah Gordon*, Shea Hayes*, Hannah Langworthy, Taitem Lindsey*, Ethan Mathes, Xavier McAtee*, Owen Meadows, Taliana Ricker, Evan Rossignol*, Tyler Young

Saint Agatha: Dawson Gagnon*

Saint David: Aiden Albert, Shane Gendreau*

Sanford: Taylor Turner

Stacyville: Kadin Higgins*

Thomaston: Isabella Earley*

Van Buren: Andrea Cyr, Ethan Gagnon, Eric Teets

Vassalboro: Adam Noll

Wade: Hunter Campbell

Washburn: Christa McCoy*, Samuel McCrum, Ayden Mulder

West Bath: Jackson Delano

Winterville: Liam Lozier

Woodland: Elisabeth Macomber-Goodwin*, Joel Oliver*, Andrew Ring

Part-Time Students

Arundel: Olivia Moody

Ashland: Autumn Howes, Laurie Theriault

Bangor: Ivy McDaniel

Bridgewater: Brooke Blackstone

Cape Elizabeth: Harold Young

Caribou: Timothy Adams, Lindsey Chestnut*, Haley Dumond, Kaylee Duchardt, Wesley Hitchcock, Michelle LeBlanc, Faith Peterson*, Joshua Pitre*, Elizabeth Porter, Jody Smith, Brody Smith, Madison Stevens

Cary Plantation: Kelly Silverthorn

Castle Hill: Lexus Sharp*

Chapman: Garret Caron

East Millinocket: Jennifer Rivas

Easton: Karlie Adams, Alexis Michaud, Madison Seeley

Eastport: Audrey Andrews

Edmunds: Cierra Seeley

Farmington: Alyssa Kervin*

Fort Fairfield: Madison Bubar, Kayla Giberson, Sarah McShea*, Ethan Ouellette*

Fort Kent: Paula Chasse, Chris Waters

Frenchville: Jordan Hodgkin, Jordan Labbe

Garfield Plantation: Gabriella Ayotte

Grand Isle: Jessica Theriault

Hampden: Danielle Stranieri*

Hodgdon: Brandon Codrey, Anna Oliver

Houlton: Brooklyn Brewer, Elayna Byron, Karina Golban, Dorothy Johnson*, Katelyn Laferriere*, Tanisha Martin, Katherine Palmer

Island Falls: Angela Botting*

Jeffersonville, Vermont: Zion Farrell

Limestone: Caitlin Fisher, Danielle Jean*, Laura Kummer

Linneus: Sierra McAvoy

Littleton: Taylor Fitzpatrick

Madawaska: Emma Gendreau*, Chance Lilly*

Mapleton: Andrew Buck*, Jarid Ouellette, Kris Shemkovitz*

Mars Hill: Carson Cushman*

New Limerick: Dylan Greenier, Nikki Rollins

Oakfield: Makayla Crandall

Patten: Laura White*

Perham: Chelsea Hobbs*, Chase Hobbs

Pittston: Samuel Morgan

Plaster Rock: Donald Taylor*

Poland: Sarah Babcock

Portland: Edith Tungadio, Rowan Siddon*

Presque Isle: Wesley Almeida, Jodie Aragona, Victor Ballerstein, MacKenzie Blackstone, Jasmine Bonato*, Christa Booker, Crystal Chapman*, Alivia Fitzherbert, Lucy Kelley, Melissa Langille*, Elizabeth Morrow, Kayla Provost*, Evan Rossignol*, Summer Sponberg, Jasiah Wilson

Sabattus: Sophie Tibbetts

Saco: John Bull*

Saint Agatha: Colby Coulombe

Saint David: Megan Fongemie, Joseph Kelley

San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago: Tonya McLennan

Scranton, Pennsylvania: Dany Ekofo

Sherman: John McKinley

South Portland: Corey Blake

St. David: Katelyn Ouellette*

Van Buren: George Anzalone*, Braydin McClary*, Ashley Plourde

Washburn: Jared Duggan

Waterville: Virginia Soucie

Winterville: Steven Morris

Woodland: Ryan Cole, Jenson Sargent*

For More Information

For more information about Northern Maine Community College or the Spring 2026 Dean’s List, visit [HERE] or contact:

Christine Nordlund Grillo

Director of Marketing & Communications

Northern Maine Community College

cgrillo@mainecc.edu

(207) 760-1122