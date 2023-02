Bangor 2023 Tourney Schedule [UPDATED]

Fans of High School Basketball will have to pay a little attention to the schedule for February 2023, as the Maine Principal's Association has made major changes to the popular event.

Friday is now a 4 game session. Saturday and Monday will be 2 4-game sessions, with 8 games played each day. Tuesday is a 4-game schedule with games in the afternoon/evening. Wednesday is now a day full of semifinals with 6 games and 3 sessions. Thursday is devoted to the semifinals with 6 games and 3 sessions. Friday will just have 2 games at night, with the Class B Regional Finals and Saturday will be 2 sessions with Class D playing their Regional Finals in the Afternoon and Class C playing their Regional Finals at Night

This now avoids Class C playing back-to-back Friday in the semifinals and finals on Saturday, and allows for postponements in the event of snow.

Class B Boys Prelim

#5 Foxcroft Academy vs. #12 MDI

#6 Caribou vs. #11 John Bapst

#7 Presque Isle vs. #10 Bucksport

#8Washington Academy vs. #9 Mount View

Class B Girls Prelim

#5 Houlton vs. #12 Mount View

#6 MDI vs. #11 Belfast

#7 Foxcroft Academy vs. #10 Hermon

#8 Presque Isle vs. #9 MCI

Class C Boys Prelim

#4 Fort Fairfield vs. #13 PCHS

#5 Woodland vs. #12 Stearns

#6 Lee Academy vs. #11 Sumner

#7 GSA vs. #10 Madawaska

#8 Penboscot Valley vs. Penquis

Class C Girls Prelim

#4 Central vs. #13 Piscataquis

#5 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #12 Steanrs

#6 Calais vs. #11 Central Aroostook

#7 Narraguagus vs. #10 Sumner

#8 Fort Kent vs. #9 Woodland

Class D Boys Prelim

#7 Wisdom vs. #10 Van Buren

#8 Jonesport-Beals vs. #9 Ashland

Class D Girls Prelim

#7 Jonesport-Beals vs. #10 Bangor Christian

#8 Ashland vs. #9 Schenck

FRIDAY February 17 Quarterfinals 1 session

4 p.m, Class B Girls #3 Ellsworth vs Winner #6 MDI vs. #11 Belfast

5:30 p.m. Class B Girls #2 Caribou vs. Winner #7 Foxcroft Academy vs. #10 Hermon

7 p.m. Class B Boys #3 Orono vs. Winner #6 Caribou vs. #11 John Bapst

8:30 p.m. Class B Boys #2 Winslow vs. Winner #7 Presque Isle vs. #10 Bucksport

SATURDAY February 18 Quarterfinals 2 sessions

9 a.m. Class B Girls # 4 Washington Academy vs. Winner #5 Houlton vs. #12 Mount View

10:30 a.m. Class B Girls #1 Old Town vs. Winner #8 Presque Isle vs. #9 MCI

12 noon Class B Boys #4 Old Town vs. Winner #5 Foxcroft Academy vs. #12 MDI

1:30 p.m. Class B Boys #1 Ellsworth vs. Winner #8 Washington Academy vs. #9 Mount View

4 p.m. Class D Girls #3 Machias vs. #6 East Grand

5:30 p.m. Class D Girls #2 Wisdom vs. Winner #7 Jonesport-Beals vs. #10 Bangor Christian

7 p.m. Class D Boys #3 Schenck vs. #6 Katahdin

8:30 p.m. Class D Boys #2 Machias vs. Winner #7 Wisdom vs. #10 Van Buren

MONDAY February 20 Quarterfinals 2 sessions

9 a.m. Class D Girls Winner #4 Deer Isle-Stonington vs. #5 Katahdin

10:30 a.m. Class D Girls #1Southern Aroostook vs. Winner #8 Ashland vs. #9 Schenck

12 noon Class D Boys #4 Bangor Christian vs. #5 Easton

1:30 p.m. Class D Boys #1 Southern Aroostook vs. Winner #8 Jonesport-Beals vs. #9 Ashland

4 p.m. Class C Girls #3 Hodgdon vs. Winner #6 Calais vs. #11 Central Aroostook

5:30 p.m. Class C Girls #2 Penobscot Valley vs. Winner #7 Narraguagus vs. #10 Sumner

7 p.m. Class C Boys Boys #3 Dexter vs. Winner #6 Lee Academy vs. #11 Sumner Winner

8:30 p.m. Class C Boys #2 Fort Kent vs. Winner #7 GSA vs. #10 Madawaska

Tuesday February 21 Quarterfinals

4 p.m. Class C Girls Winner #4 Central vs. #13 Piscataquis vs. Winner #5 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #12 Steanrs

5:30 p.m. Class C Girls #1 Dexter vs. Winner #8 Fort Kent vs. #9 Woodland

7 p.m. Class C Boys #4 Fort Fairfield vs. #13 PCHS vs. Winner #5 Woodland vs. #12 Stearns

8:30 p.m. Class C Boys #1 Calais vs. Winner #8 Penboscot Valley vs. Penquis

WEDNESDAY February 22 (Semifinals 3 sessions)

10 a.m. Class B Girls Winner 3-6 vs Winner 2-7

11:30 a.m. Class B Girls Winner 1-8 vs. Winner 4-5

2 p.m. Class B Boys Winner 3-6 vs. Winner 2-7

3:30 p.m. Class B Boys Winner 1-8 vs. Winner 4-5

7 p.m. Class D Girls Winner 3-6 vs. Winner 2-7

8:30 p.m. Class D Girls Winner 1-8 vs. Winner 4-5

THURSDAY February 23 (Semifinals 3 sessions)

10 a.m. Class D Boys Winner 3-6 vs. Winner 2-7

11:30 a.m. Class D Boys Winner 1-8 vs. Winner 4-5

2 p.m. Class C Girls Winner 3-6 vs. Winner 2-7

3:30 p.m. Class C Girls Winner 1-8 vs. Winner 4-5

7 p.m. Class C Boys Winner 3-6 vs. Winner 2-7

8:30 p.m. Class C Boys Winner 1-8 vs. Winner 4-5

FRIDAY February 24 (B Finals 1 session)

6 p.m. Class B Girls Northern Maine Regional Final

7:45 p.m. Class B Boys Northern Maine Regional Final

SATURDAY February 25 (C and D Finals 2 sessions)

1 p.m. Class D Girls Northern Maine Regional Final

2:45 p.m. Class D Boys Northern Maine Regional Final

6 p.m. Class C Girls Northern Maine Regional Final

7:45 p.m. Class C Boys Northern Maine Regional Final

The Class A Finals will be in Augusta on Friday March 3rd. The Class B and AA Finals will be in Portland on Saturday March 4th with Class B in the afternoon. Class C and D State Finals will be in Bangor on Saturday, March 4th, with Class D in the afternoon and C at night.