Winter sports are rolling across Aroostook County, and it’s time to have your say. Week One Winter Athlete of the Week voting is now open, and your votes will help decide which standout student-athlete earns the third honor of the season.

All winter long, Athlete of the Week shines a spotlight on the players who do more than fill up the stat sheet. We’re talking about athletes who step up in clutch moments, lead in the locker room and the classroom, and represent their schools and communities with pride. Now that the opening stretch of games, meets and matches are in the books and the nominees are set, it’s your turn to help pick our third winter winner.

You can vote once per hour until Wednesday at 9 am, so be sure to come back often, support your school, and help spread the word with teammates, classmates, and fans. Every vote helps make sure the hard work of these student-athletes doesn’t go unnoticed.

Here are Week Three's nominees:

Lilly Burtt - Central Aroostook High School - Scored a combined 45 points in two games

Landon Belanger - Caribou High School - hit his second buzzer-beater this season against Mattanawcook

Sam Tardif - Wisdom High School - Scored a combined 50 points in two games

Ava Ezell - Hodgdon High School - Scored a combined 48 points in two games

