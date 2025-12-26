Winter sports are in full swing in all winter sports across Aroostook County, and the race for our next Winter Athlete of the Week is heating up. From packed gymnasiums and roaring student sections to the first skate cuts on fresh ice, the energy of the season is in full swing as we roll into the second full week of winter sports.

Week Three nominations are now open and will run until noon on Sunday, for games and events held from December 22nd through December 27th. Coaches, athletic directors, parents, teammates, and fans are all invited to submit the names of athletes who stood out during this second stretch of games and meets. Maybe it’s a senior captain who set the tone in back-to-back wins, a goalie who kept their team in every game, or a freshman who continues to make an immediate impact… if they’ve earned it, we want to hear about them.

Nominating is the best way to make sure the hard work of your student-athletes doesn’t go unnoticed. Your submissions help us discover those standout performances from every corner of The County and ensure that deserving athletes from all schools and classes get their moment in the spotlight throughout the season.

