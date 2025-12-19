Winter sports are underway across Aroostook County, and the first Winter Athlete of the Week winner is in.

Congratulations to Presque Isle's Lucas Wood for being named Winter Week One Athlete of the Week. A newly named captain for the Presque Isle Wildcats, Wood delivered a huge opening week, scoring six goals and helping lead Presque Isle to its first two wins of the season.

Athlete of the Week is decided by the community each week, with nominations and voting shining a spotlight on the student-athletes who set the tone early and make an impact for their teams.

Congratulations to all of Week One's nominees:

Ava Lerman - Wisdom High School

Alex Violette - Van Buren High School

Aden Jeffers - Fort Kent High School

Aleah Rideout - Presque Isle High School

Carsen Richards - Caribou High School

Congratulations again to Lucas Wood, Winter Week One Athlete of the Week!

