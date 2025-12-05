Winter sports are officially underway across Aroostook County, and the countdown to our first Winter Athlete of the Week is on. From packed gymnasiums and roaring student sections to the first skate cuts on fresh ice, the energy of a new season arrives in full today as the first full week and a half of winter sports begins.

As teams tip off, face off, and gear up for a long season, we’re once again shining a spotlight on the student-athletes who give everything they have to their schools and communities. Athlete of the Week isn’t just about the biggest box score. It’s about effort, leadership, sportsmanship, and the moments that bring The County to its feet.

Week One nominations are now open and will run through Sunday, December 14th. Coaches, athletic directors, parents, teammates, and fans are all invited to submit the names of athletes who stood out during this opening stretch of games and meets. Maybe it’s a senior captain who set the tone on opening night, a goalie who kept their team in it, or a freshman who made an immediate impact... if they’ve earned it, we want to hear about them.

Nominating is the best way to make sure the hard work of your student-athletes doesn’t go unnoticed. Your submissions help us discover those standout performances from every corner of The County and ensure that deserving athletes from all schools and classes get their moment in the spotlight throughout the season.

Keep checking back throughout the season for weekly nomination windows, voting links, and winner announcements, as we continue to highlight the hard work and dedication of winter athletes all across Aroostook County.

