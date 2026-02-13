Winter sports are rolling along across Aroostook County, and the Winter Week Nine Athlete of the Week winner is in.

Winter Week Nine Winner: Marion Young

Congratulations to Presque Isle High School standout Marion Young, our Winter Week Nine Athlete of the Week.

Presque Isle standout made the Big East Honor Roll for the fifth time

Young closed the regular season with a 21-point performance

Young earned the honor after another strong week, highlighted by making the Big East Honor Roll for the fifth time this season and closing out her regular season with a 21-point performance in a Lady Wildcat win. When Presque Isle has needed a steady presence, she has delivered, and she has been a big reason the Lady Wildcats have carried momentum into tournament time.

How Athlete of the Week is decided

Athlete of the Week is decided by the community each week, with nominations and voting shining a spotlight on student-athletes who make an impact through performance, leadership, and the kind of effort that lifts an entire team.

Week Nine Nominees

A big congratulations to this week’s nominees:

Brock Gagnon, Caribou High School

Harleigh Allen, Central Aroostook High School

Joel Desjardins, Fort Kent Community High School

Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield High School

Winter Athlete of the Week Honor Roll

Marion now joins Presque Isle's Oliver Woollard, Wisdom’s Ava Lerman, Van Buren’s Emily Lapierre, Wisdom’s Peyton Roy, Caribou’s Landon Belanger, Presque Isle’s Lucas Wood, Caribou’s Lilly Bell on the Winter Athlete of the Week honor roll as the season continues to build momentum.

Congratulations again to Marion Young, your Winter Week Nine Athlete of the Week.

