Winter sports are rolling along across Aroostook County, and the Winter Week Eight Athlete of the Week winner is in.

✅ Winner: Presque Isle’s Oliver Woollard

✅ Week 8 highlight: 2 goals and 4 assists in a Wildcats win this past week

Winter Week 8 Winner: Oliver Woollard

Congratulations to Presque Isle High School’s Oliver Woollard, our Winter Week Eight Athlete of the Week. Oliver came up big for the Wildcats this past week, finishing with 2 goals and 4 assists in a win, a huge point night that helped swing the game and kept Presque Isle rolling at the right time of the season.

How Athlete of the Week is decided

Athlete of the Week is decided by the community each week, with nominations and voting shining a spotlight on student-athletes who make an impact through big performances, steady leadership, and the kind of effort that lifts an entire team.

Week Eight Nominees

Congratulations to all of this week’s nominees:

Lilly Burtt (Central Aroostook High School)

Ally Shields (Southern Aroostook High School)

Cyran Ciarleglio (Hodgdon High School)

Kason Bua (Presque Isle High School)

Winter Athlete of the Week Honor Roll

Oliver now joins Wisdom’s Ava Lerman, Van Buren’s Emily Lapierre, Wisdom’s Peyton Roy, Caribou’s Landon Belanger, Presque Isle’s Lucas Wood, Caribou’s Lilly Bell on the Winter Athlete of the Week honor roll as the season continues to build momentum.

Congratulations again to Oliver Woollard, your Winter Week Eight Athlete of the Week!

