Van Buren’s Emily Lapierre Named Winter Week Five Athlete of the Week
Winter sports are rolling along across Aroostook County, and the Winter Week Five Athlete of the Week winner is in.
✅ Winner: Van Buren’s Emily Lapierre
✅ Week 5 totals: 47 points in three games
✅ Highlight: Matched her season-high with 25 points (third time this season)
Winter Week 5 Winner: Emily Lapierre
Congratulations to Van Buren’s Emily Lapierre, our Winter Week Five Athlete of the Week. Emily totaled 47 points across three games, and matched her season-high with a 25-point performance for the third time this season, helping the Lady Crusaders to two wins this past week.
How Athlete of the Week is decided
Athlete of the Week is decided by the community each week, with nominations and voting shining a spotlight on the student-athletes who make an impact early in the season—through big performances, steady leadership, and the kind of effort that lifts an entire team.
Week 5 Nominees
Congratulations to all of this week’s nominees:
Ava Lerman — Wisdom High School
Aden Jeffers — Fort Kent High School
Ally Shields — Southern Aroostook High School
Silas Allen — Washburn High School
Ava Ezell — Hodgdon High School
Winter Athlete of the Week Honor Roll
Emily now joins Wisdom’s Peyton Roy, Caribou’s Landon Belanger, Presque Isle’s Lucas Wood, and Caribou’s Lilly Bell on the Winter Athlete of the Week honor roll as the season continues to build momentum.
Congratulations again to Emily Lapierre, your Winter Week Five Athlete of the Week!