The fall sports season is in full swing, and so are the performances from athletes across our region. From the first whistle to the final buzzer, these students gave it their all and earned recognition as this week’s Athlete of the Week nominees.

Here are the standouts up for your vote from Week Two:

Graedon King - Fort Fairfield High School - Scored Five goals in two Soccer games and contributed highly in two FFHS Golf Meets

Nick Lavigne - Presque Isle High School - Medalled in his fifth Golf meet this season, shooting a -1 (35) in keeping the Wildcats undefeated

Stevi Pierce - Central Aroostook High School - Scored two goals in a Lady Panther win

Bradley Swallow - Katahdin High School - Scored seven goals in three Cougar wins

Peyton Boinske - Presque Isle High School - Scored three goals and assisted on two others in two Lady Wildcat wins

Patrick Marino - Houlton High School - Medalled at -1 (35) in keeping the Houlton Shires golf team undefeated

Voting opens today and will remain live until Thursday at noon. You are able to vote once per day! The athlete with the most community support will be announced as the winner on Friday morning on the morning Sports Report on all three Townsquare radio stations, and on 1019therock.com!

This week’s group showcases the heart, hustle, and dedication of our student-athletes, each making a powerful impact in their own way. Cast your vote, share with friends and family, and let’s celebrate the performances that make local sports so exciting.

Any results/photos you'd like to share? Send them HERE!

