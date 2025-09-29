The fall high school sports season is heating up across Aroostook County, and once again our local athletes are delivering standout performances on the field, court, and course. Each week, we celebrate the student-athletes whose effort, skill, and leadership inspire their teams and communities. It’s time to cast your vote for this week’s Athlete of the Week nominees!

Here are your Week Four contenders:

Dominic Cyr - Fort Kent High School - Scored 6 goals in three Warrior wins

Calvin Richardson - Kathadin - Scored 4 goals in two Cougar wins

Kolbie Langley - Presque Isle High School - Recorded two shutouts in goal in both Lady Wildcat wins

Maggie Mahan - Central Aroostook High School - Recorded a hat trick in a Lady Panther win

Voting is now open and runs until Thursday at noon. Fans can vote once per hour, so make sure to return often and rally your community to support your favorite athlete. The winner will be revealed Friday morning during the Sports Report on all three Townsquare Media radio stations and on 1019TheRock.com

This week’s nominees represent the heart, hustle, and dedication that make high school sports such a vital part of life in northern Maine. Whether it’s scoring clutch goals, powering through cross country courses, or showing leadership on the field, each athlete has made a lasting impact.

