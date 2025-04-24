Athlete of the Week is Back for the Spring Sports Season

At 101.9 The Rock, we proudly support our local communities and their outstanding athletes. In partnership with Northern Maine Community College, we are thrilled to present the Athlete of the Week award, spotlighting student-athletes who excel both on and off the field. Nominations begin for the Spring Sports Season April 28th!

We are excited to announce that the Athlete of the Week program is back for the Spring Sports Season! From now through the end of the Spring Sports Season, we will be celebrating the incredible achievements of our local high school athletes. Each week, you can nominate standout student-athletes who have demonstrated exceptional talent, dedication, and sportsmanship in their respective sports.

Nominees can come from all schools and sports disciplines, showcasing the diverse talent in our community. Whether it's a game-winning play, a record-breaking performance, or exemplary teamwork, these athletes deserve recognition for their hard work and achievements.

We rely on your valuable input to determine the winner, so make your voice heard! Voting is open every week, allowing you to support your favorite athletes and celebrate their accomplishments throughout. You can vote once per hour, and the winner will be announced on all three Townsquare Radio Stations and 1019therock.com every Friday morning.

Join us in celebrating the talent and dedication of our local student athletes. Your vote can make a difference and show these young stars that their efforts are appreciated. Together, let's highlight the remarkable achievements of our community's athletes and inspire them to continue striving for excellence.

In addition! Parents, coaches and fans are welcome to share scores, highlights, photo and video (if photos and videos are submitted, FULL photo and video credit will be given) to be posted for a local sports results feature. Send along any information you want to share to jon.ouellette@townsquaremedia.com.

Stay tuned for weekly updates and nominations, and don't forget to cast your vote for the Athlete of the Week. Let's make this Spring Sports Season one to remember!