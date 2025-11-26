Two Aroostook County student-athletes are being recognized for their contributions to fall sports as the focus begins to shift toward the winter season.

McKayla Guerrette of Presque Isle also received the Butch Shaw Award following another steady season for the Lady Wildcats. Serving as a defensive standout, Guerrette was an important part of Presque Isle’s back line, regularly matching up with opposing teams’ top attackers. She was also selected to the Northern Regional All-Star Team for the third time in her career, underscoring her consistent level of play over multiple seasons, and capped off her Senior season by winning the Butch Shaw Memorial Award.

Fort Fairfield’s Cayden Ala played a key role in the Tigers’ successful boys soccer campaign. Ala finished the season with thirty-eight goals, helping Fort Fairfield win the Class D Boys State Soccer Championship. In addition to his performance on the pitch, he also earned the Aroostook League Class D golf championship, highlighting his impact in multiple sports. Ala was further recognized with the Butch Shaw Award, which is presented to student-athletes who demonstrate strong play, effort, and sportsmanship, and being named to the Northern Regional All Star Class D team.

Congratulations again to all of our Athlete of the Week recipients throughout the fall: Emma Graves of Caribou, Madi Cyr of Wisdom, Pierce Gorneault of Caribou, Allie Fournier of Fort Kent, Maggie Mahan of Central Aroostook, Ava Lerman of Wisdom, Kolbie Langley of Presque Isle, Cayden Ala of Fort Fairfield, Peyton Boinske from Presque Isle and Owen Corrigan from Caribou.

In addition, 101.9 The Rock’s winter sports broadcast schedule has been released, featuring coverage of high school basketball and key matchups throughout the season. Listeners will be able to follow local teams on the air, online, or your smart devices, as another winter of high school sports gets underway. Look for recaps and scores throughout the season on all of Townsquare's three websites. The schedule of games can be seen HERE!

Winter Athlete of the Week will begin on December 5th, recognizing individual standout performances throughout the winter season.

Have a highlight or photos to share of events you've seen? Click HERE and share!

Proudly presented by Northern Maine Community College! To learn more about NMCC and what they are contributing to the community, follow them HERE