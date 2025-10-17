Local High school sports are back winding down for the Fall, and with them come the plays, performances, and moments that bring our community to its feet. To celebrate those efforts, we’re excited to open up nominations for Fall Week Seven Athlete of the Week!

Each week, we’ll highlight student-athletes who stood out not only for their stats, but also for their leadership and sportsmanship. And the best part? You help decide who gets recognized. Coaches, teammates, family members, and fans are all invited and encouraged to nominate athletes who made an impact on the field, court, course, or track.

👉 Nominations for Week Seven are open right now! Submissions will be accepted through Sunday at 3 PM. After nominations close, we’ll gather the nominees and open up community voting beginning that evening. The sixth Athlete of the Week winner will be revealed on Friday, October 24th, on-air and on our websites.

Week Seven nominations can come from all games and events played through October 18th. So if you’ve seen a clutch performance, a breakout game, or a quiet act of leadership that deserves recognition, now is the time to share it.

Have a highlight or photos to share of events you've seen? Click HERE and share!

Proudly presented by Northern Maine Community College! Launch your future on your terms. NMCC in Presque Isle offers fully online and hybrid learning opportunities. Visit NMCC.edu and explore programs that fit your life.