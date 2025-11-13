As the final whistles sound and fall sports wrap up across Aroostook County, we’re taking a moment to celebrate the hard work, heart, and hustle that made this season unforgettable. From sunrise practices and late-night bus rides to championship dreams and personal milestones, our local student-athletes have given everything they have, not just for the scoreboard, but for their schools, their teams, and their communities. We want to commend ALL County Athletes for their commitment to their schools and thank ALL student-athletes for their hard work this season!

All season long, Athlete of the Week has recognized those standout performances and moments that bring The County to its feet. Now, it’s time to take that one step further.

We’re excited to announce that nominations are now open for two more Athletes of the Week, honoring one Boys and one Girls athlete whose effort, leadership, and season-long performance stood above the rest.

Nominations are now open for Boys and Girls Athlete of the Fall! Coaches, teammates, parents, and fans are encouraged to submit nominations for deserving student-athletes who made a lasting impact this fall — whether through clutch plays, consistent excellence, or true sportsmanship.

Nominations will remain open until next Wednesday, with voting to begin then, and last one week. Athlete of the Fall winners will be announced on Wednesday, November 26th. Let’s finish the season strong by recognizing the best of the best from across Aroostook County!

Have a highlight or photos to share of events you've seen? Click HERE and share!

Proudly presented by Northern Maine Community College! To learn more about NMCC and what they are contributing to the community, follow them HERE