As the final whistles sound and fall sports wrap up across Aroostook County, we’re taking a moment to recognize the hard work, heart, and hustle our student-athletes have shown all season long. From early practices to late-night bus rides, they’ve represented their schools and communities with pride. Now it’s your turn to help decide who takes home the titles. Voting is now open for Boys Athlete of the Fall and Girls Athlete of the Fall — honoring two athletes whose effort, leadership, and season-long performance stood out above the rest.

Cast your votes now through Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. You can vote once per hour for both the girls and boys. The winners will be announced on Wednesday as we officially close the book on an unforgettable fall sports season in Aroostook County!

Here are your nominees for Boys and Girls Athlete of the Fall:

Girls Athlete of the Fall Nominees:

Ava Lerman - Wisdom High School

Madi Martin - Fort Kent High School

Layla Burby - Ashland High School

Ava Ezell - Hodgdon High School

Maggie Mahan - Central Aroostook High School

Emma Graves - Caribou High School

McKayla Guerrette - Presque Isle High School

Boys Athlete of the Fall Nominees:

Owen Corrigan - Caribou High School

Cayden Ala - Fort Fairfield High School

Calvin Richardson - Katahdin High School

Pierce Gorneault - Caribou High School

Dominic Cyr - Fort Kent High School

Malachi Whitmer - Houlton/GHCA

Proudly presented by Northern Maine Community College! To learn more about NMCC and what they are contributing to the community, follow them HERE