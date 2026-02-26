Aroostook County just added a new piece of history to the winter sports season.

The first ever All Aroostook Cheerleading squads have been announced

Selections include athletes from Caribou, Central Aroostook, Fort Fairfield, Houlton, and Presque Isle

Congratulations to every athlete recognized for their impact all season

For the first time ever, the All Aroostook Cheerleading squads have been named, recognizing the athletes who bring the energy, precision, and leadership that every gym in the County runs on.

Cheerleaders do a lot more than “get loud.” They set the tone when momentum is slipping, they keep crowds engaged, they lift teammates after tough stretches, and they represent their schools every single time they step on the floor. It is a role that takes skill, stamina, and composure, and this new All Aroostook recognition is a well earned spotlight.

Congratulations to every athlete selected to the first ever All Aroostook Cheerleading squads, and to the coaches, teammates, families, and communities who support them all season long.

First Ever All Aroostook Cheerleading Selections

Caribou: Lauren Clayton, Aubree Dickinson, Jordan Thibault

Central Aroostook: Abigail Howlett, Abrianna McDonald, Hannah Shaw

Fort Fairfield: Cyra Barnes, Kaydence Doughty

Houlton: Hayden Belyea

Presque Isle: Johanna Cote, Olivia Sherman, Brooklyn Smith, Abigail Reed

