Northern Maine Community College celebrated the Class of 2026 on Saturday during the college’s 61st commencement ceremony in Presque Isle.

More than 200 graduates were awarded degrees and certificates during the event, which marked an important return to campus for NMCC. For the first time in more than a decade, commencement ceremonies were held in the college gymnasium. In recent years, NMCC’s commencement exercises had taken place at The Forum in Presque Isle.

To better accommodate graduates and guests, the college held two ceremonies throughout the day, representing programs from across the institution.

“This year’s commencement was especially meaningful as we welcomed graduates and their families back to campus to celebrate this important milestone,” said Doug Binsfeld, president of NMCC. “The Class of 2026 represents determination, resilience, and the future workforce of our region and state. We are incredibly proud of all they have accomplished.”

The ceremonies included remarks from NMCC leadership, student speakers, and community leaders. Hon. Joyce Maker of the Maine Community College System Board of Trustees was among those who spoke during the day.

Joshua Scheff, a graduate of the Network Administration & Cybersecurity program and NMCC’s 2026 Student of the Year, delivered the student address.

Commencement speaker Gina LeBlanc-Eggert, chair of the NMCC Foundation and manager of the Customer Contact Center for Versant Power, also addressed the graduates. She encouraged members of the Class of 2026 as they prepare to begin the next chapter of their personal and professional journeys.

The return of commencement to campus gave graduates and their families the opportunity to celebrate in the heart of the college community, while also highlighting the continued growth and momentum at NMCC.

Professional photos from Saturday’s commencement ceremonies are expected to be made available online for graduates and families in the coming days. NMCC says information will be shared through the college’s social media channels and email communications once the gallery is available.

Northern Maine Community College was founded in 1961 and is a fully accredited, two-year public college in Presque Isle. NMCC offers more than 30 associate degree and certificate programs, both online and in person, as part of the Maine Community College System.