8-Year-Old Boy Died in Southern Maine Car Crash

Standish, Maine (AP) — A young boy has died in a three-vehicle crash in Standish.

The Cumberland County sheriff's office says 8-year-old Owen Oates from Standish died Saturday in the crash on Highway 35 near the Standish-Windham town line.

The driver of the car he was riding in, and another passenger are in critical condition, as is the driver of a second vehicle. The third driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. and closed the road the road for several hours.