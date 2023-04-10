75 Maine Firefighters Battle Blaze with Roof Collapse & Explosions

As many as 75 firefighters were called to the scene of a fire around 10:45 pm on Saturday night at Cooper Farms in Monmouth.

Roof Collapse and Explosions

Monmouth Fire Chief Dan Roy said there were multiple explosions and a roof collapse as a 3-bay garage and workshop “were fully involved with fire and flames.”

Fire was mostly Under Control in two Hours

Crews were able to get most of the fire under control within about two hours. Firefighters remained on the scene for an additional hour and a half to maintain control of the hot spots.

Ongoing Investigation into the Cause of the Fire

No one was injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Cooper Farms is located at 155 Norris Road in Monmouth, Maine.

Breaking News and App Alerts

This news story will be updated when more information is released about the fire. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news and app alerts sent directly to your smartphone.

