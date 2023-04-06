Maine Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Jailbreak

A 24-year-old man from Lisbon entered a guilty plea for 13 charges related to drug trafficking and escape from jail.

Guilty Plea to 13 Charges, Including Six Felonies

David Mockler will get five years in prison for the charges. Six of the charges are felonies related to his escape from the Androscoggin County Jail in May of 2023, according to WGME News.

How he Escaped from the Androscoggin County Jail

Mockler climbed a fence and worked his way between two rows of barbed wire - and then jumped off a 25 foot roof to escape from the jail. Once out, he stole an SUV and got away.

Car Chase to Recapture Subject

Police got into a car chase with Mockler before they recaptured him.

In his court appearance, Mockler pleaded guilty to the felony charges for escape and the drug trafficking charges.

Time in Prison

He will serve five years of his 10 year sentence.

