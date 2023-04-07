Driver Charged in Crash that Killed 4 Maine Maritime Students

A 20-year-old man has been charged with four counts of manslaughter and additional charges for the December 2022 crash that killed four Maine Maritime Academy Students and injured three others.

20-Year-Old Faces Multiple Charges for Fatal Crash

Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, New York was also indicted on five counts of aggravated OUI, two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, three counts of driving to endanger, one count of criminal speed, forgery, and unlawful use of a license.

Vehicle Crashed into Tree and Caught on Fire

The crash happened on December 10, 2022 around 2:00 am on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine when the Range Rover left the road, crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

Four People Killed and Three Injured - All Maine Maritime Students

The single-vehicle crash killed 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner, Maine, 22-year-old Luke Simpson of Rockport, Massachusetts, and 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron of Aquinnah, Massachusetts. Three people were injured in the wreck. All seven victims were Maine Maritime Academy students.

Investigators said Speed and Alcohol Factors in Crash

Officials who investigated the case said that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. The Hancock County District Attorney’s Office also reviewed the findings.

Grand Jury Indictment

Goncalves-Radding was indicted Thursday by a Hancock County Grand Jury, and a judge accepted the indictment on Friday.

