The RCMP says a 53-year-old woman has died in a house fire in Sainte-Anne-De-Madawaska.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a home on Rue Mazerolle Tuesday afternoon.

Saint-Léonard RCMP say the woman, who was the sole occupant of the home, died in hospital.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of her death.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.