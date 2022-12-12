A 35-year-old Van Buren man has been indicted for a standoff with police in Van Buren in October 2022.

Barricaded Himself in a Home and Claimed He Had a Gun

Corey Vick is facing multiple charges related to the incident where he allegedly assaulted two people outside their home on October 25. He then barricaded himself in a house on Castonguay Road and claimed he had a gun.

Responding Agencies

Several agencies responded to the situation including the Maine State Troopers, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Deputies and U.S. Border Patrol Agents and the Maine State Police Tactical Team. Law enforcement established a perimeter and attempted to contact Vick by cell phone.

“Verbally aggressive towards law enforcement”

According to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety, Vick was "verbally aggressive towards law enforcement and attempting to entice them to enter the home." Moss said he continued to “taunt and threaten to kill law enforcement if they came into the residence.”

Police Entered Home and Took Him Into Custody

The standoff lasted for 21 hours until the team entered the home with a search warrant and arrested Vick. He was taken to Cary Medical Center and then the Aroostook County Jail.

Multiple Charges

Vick faces two assault charges in addition to criminal threatening, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, two counts aggravated criminal mischief, creating a standoff with police and refusal to submit to arrest, according to WAGM.

