#3 Dexter Tigers Take Down #6 Lee Academy Pandas 50-40 [STATS]
The #3 Dexter Tigers took down the #6 Lee Academy Pandas 50-40 on Monday, February 20th in a Class C Boys Quarterfinal from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Dexter led 10-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers were up 35-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Dexter was led by Bryce Connor with 14 points including 3 3-pointers. Kayden Kimball and Will Kosnierz each had 12 points. Koznierz, Zakary Adams and Alex Morris each had a 3-pointer for the Tigers. Dexter was 12-17 from the free throw line.
Lee Academy was led by Nick Allard with 16 points. Andrew Scott finished with 10 points. The Pandas were 8-11 from the free throw line.
Lee Academy's season comes to an end with a 11-9 record.
Dexter, now 17-2 advances to the Class C Boys semifinal where they will take on #2 Fort Kent, on Thursday, February 23 at 7 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Lee Boys
|8
|8
|7
|17
|40
|Dexter boys
|10
|14
|11
|15
|50
Box Score
Lee Academy
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Jeff Trinh
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan Linscott
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Eli Knowles
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nick Allard
|16
|7
|-
|2
|2
|Andrew Scott
|10
|4
|-
|2
|3
|Finn Knowles
|2
|-
|-
|2
|4
|Jackson Sabattus
|8
|3
|-
|2
|2
|Brayden Tozier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zac Hold
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adam Knowles
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Andrew Glidden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caden Pullen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Elijah Burrill
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Trevor Bean
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Austin Beach
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|40
|16
|-
|8
|11
Dexter
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Kayden Kimball
|12
|4
|-
|4
|4
|Ben Bourgoin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kellen Peavey
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Bryce Connor
|14
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Alex Morris
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Will Spratt
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Will Kosnierz
|12
|3
|1
|3
|7
|Brady Reynolds
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zakary Adams
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Caden Brown
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan Doherty
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|50
|10
|6
|12
|17