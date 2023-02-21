#3 Dexter Tigers Take Down #6 Lee Academy Pandas 50-40 [STATS]

The #3 Dexter Tigers took down the #6 Lee Academy Pandas 50-40 on Monday, February 20th in a Class C Boys Quarterfinal from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Dexter led 10-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers were up 35-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Dexter was led by Bryce Connor with 14 points including 3 3-pointers. Kayden Kimball and Will Kosnierz each had 12 points. Koznierz, Zakary Adams and Alex Morris each had a 3-pointer for the Tigers. Dexter was 12-17 from the free throw line.

Lee Academy was led by Nick Allard with 16 points. Andrew Scott finished with 10 points. The Pandas were 8-11 from the free throw line.

Lee Academy's season comes to an end with a 11-9 record.

Dexter, now 17-2 advances to the Class C Boys semifinal where they will take on #2 Fort Kent, on Thursday, February 23 at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Lee Boys8871740
Dexter boys1014111550

 

Box Score

Lee Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jeff Trinh0----
Ethan Linscott21---
Eli Knowles0----
Nick Allard167-22
Andrew Scott104-23
Finn Knowles2--24
Jackson Sabattus83-22
Brayden Tozier0----
Zac Hold0----
Adam Knowles0----
Andrew Glidden0----
Caden Pullen0----
Elijah Burrill0----
Trevor Bean0----
Austin Beach21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS4016-811

Dexter

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Kayden Kimball124-44
Ben Bourgoin0----
Kellen Peavey21---
Bryce Connor141334
Alex Morris3-1--
Will Spratt2--22
Will Kosnierz123137
Brady Reynolds0----
Zakary Adams511--
Caden Brown0----
Ethan Doherty0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS501061217
