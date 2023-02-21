3 Dexter Tigers Take Down #6 Lee Academy Pandas 50-40 [STATS]

The #3 Dexter Tigers took down the #6 Lee Academy Pandas 50-40 on Monday, February 20th in a Class C Boys Quarterfinal from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Dexter led 10-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers were up 35-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Dexter was led by Bryce Connor with 14 points including 3 3-pointers. Kayden Kimball and Will Kosnierz each had 12 points. Koznierz, Zakary Adams and Alex Morris each had a 3-pointer for the Tigers. Dexter was 12-17 from the free throw line.

Lee Academy was led by Nick Allard with 16 points. Andrew Scott finished with 10 points. The Pandas were 8-11 from the free throw line.

Lee Academy's season comes to an end with a 11-9 record.

Dexter, now 17-2 advances to the Class C Boys semifinal where they will take on #2 Fort Kent, on Thursday, February 23 at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Lee Boys 8 8 7 17 40 Dexter boys 10 14 11 15 50

Box Score

Lee Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jeff Trinh 0 - - - - Ethan Linscott 2 1 - - - Eli Knowles 0 - - - - Nick Allard 16 7 - 2 2 Andrew Scott 10 4 - 2 3 Finn Knowles 2 - - 2 4 Jackson Sabattus 8 3 - 2 2 Brayden Tozier 0 - - - - Zac Hold 0 - - - - Adam Knowles 0 - - - - Andrew Glidden 0 - - - - Caden Pullen 0 - - - - Elijah Burrill 0 - - - - Trevor Bean 0 - - - - Austin Beach 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 40 16 - 8 11

Dexter