Wisdom Boys Join 3 Aroostook County Teams in Regional Finals

The boys' soccer team from Wisdom took a trip down to Bangor on Saturday to take on the #1 seed Bangor Christian Patriots in the semi-final round. Wisdom picked up the early morning win and have advanced to the Class D Northern Maine Regional Final to be played on Tuesday in Presque Isle.

Coach Dom Rossignol will lead Wisdom to take on #2 seed Lee Academy at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Lee Academy comes to the game undefeated and they advanced after taking out Van Buren on Friday, by a score of 6-0. There will be a lot of green in Presque Isle on Tuesday, as the girls' team from Wisdom will be playing Penobscot Valley High School at 4:00 p.m. at the Gherig Johnson Athletic Complex.

The Presque Isle boys’ team went into their game against John Bapst on Saturday with a perfect record, and having beat Bapst earlier in the season. John Bapst scored the game winning goal with 2 minutes remaining in the game, and knocked out the Presque Isle Wildcats 2-1. Presque Isle had tied the game with about 4 minutes to go in the game, before surrendering the game-winner.

The state championship games will be played on Saturday. Here is the schedule for the Regional Finals to be played on Tuesday;

Class C Girls:

#1 Bucksport vs. #2 Fort Kent 4:00 p.m. @ Hampden Academy

Class C Boys:

#1 Orono vs. #2 Fort Kent 6:30 @ Hampden Academy

Class D Girls:

#1 Wisdom vs. #2 PVHS 4:00 p.m. @ Presque Isle

Class D Boys:

#2 Lee Academy vs. #4 Wisdom 6:30 p.m. @ Presque Isle

Good luck to the four teams from Aroostook County playing for a title this week.

