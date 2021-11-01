Wisdom Boys Join 3 Aroostook County Teams in Regional Finals

The Wisdom boys team were escorted back into St. Agatha after Saturday's victory. Via Aroostook County Sheriff's Office Facebook

The boys' soccer team from Wisdom took a trip down to Bangor on Saturday to take on the #1 seed Bangor Christian Patriots in the semi-final round. Wisdom picked up the early morning win and have advanced to the Class D Northern Maine Regional Final to be played on Tuesday in Presque Isle.  

Coach Dom Rossignol will lead Wisdom to take on #2 seed Lee Academy at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Lee Academy comes to the game undefeated and they advanced after taking out Van Buren on Friday, by a score of 6-0. There will be a lot of green in Presque Isle on Tuesday, as the girls' team from Wisdom will be playing Penobscot Valley High School at 4:00 p.m. at the Gherig Johnson Athletic Complex.  

The Presque Isle boys’ team went into their game against John Bapst on Saturday with a perfect record, and having beat Bapst earlier in the season. John Bapst scored the game winning goal with 2 minutes remaining in the game, and knocked out the Presque Isle Wildcats 2-1. Presque Isle had tied the game with about 4 minutes to go in the game, before surrendering the game-winner.  

The state championship games will be played on Saturday. Here is the schedule for the Regional Finals to be played on Tuesday; 

Class C Girls: 

#1 Bucksport vs. #2 Fort Kent 4:00 p.m. @ Hampden Academy 

Class C Boys: 

#1 Orono vs. #2 Fort Kent 6:30 @ Hampden Academy  

Class D Girls: 

#1 Wisdom vs. #2 PVHS 4:00 p.m. @ Presque Isle  

Class D Boys: 

#2 Lee Academy vs. #4 Wisdom 6:30 p.m. @ Presque Isle 

Good luck to the four teams from Aroostook County playing for a title this week.

