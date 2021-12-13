Southern Aroostook vs Central Aroostook Girls Basketball Photos

The Maine High School Basketball season opened up over the weekend and teams are back competing for a gold ball for the first time since 2019-20 season. Last year teams were put into regional leagues and only played teams within their counties, regardless of class.

Here are some photos from the Central Aroostook vs. Southern Aroostook girls game that took place on Saturday. Southern Aroostook came away with a convincing 58-25 victory over the Panthers. The Warriors from SA, are the defending Class D Northern Maine Champions. The Central Aroostook Panthers are the defending Class C State Champions, taking home the gold ball in early March 2020, before the pandemic hit.

Credit for the photos in the gallery go to Candy Nevers.

