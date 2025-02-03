Week Eight Athlete of the Week Voting LIVE!

101.9 The Rock is thrilled to announce the nominees for the Week Eight Athlete of the Week! Each week, we celebrate local student-athletes who have showcased exceptional talent and dedication in their respective sports. We rely on your valuable input to determine the winner, so make your voice heard!

Here are your Week Eight nominees for Athlete of the Week:

Maggie Mahan - Central Aroostook - Scored 16 points in a Lady Panther Win

Madelyn Deprey - Caribou - Scored 23 in a Lady Viking win

Matty Devine - Fort Fairfield - Scored 23 in a Lady Tiger win

Ethan Collier - Southern Aroostook - Scored 26

Isaiah Ervin - Houlton - Scored 26 in a key win

Kaymen Sargent - Caribou - Scored 24 in a win

These standout athletes have delivered game-winning plays, demonstrated incredible sportsmanship, and displayed unwavering determination. Their hard work and achievements deserve recognition, and you have the opportunity to be a part of it. You can vote once per hour through Thursday January 6 at 5pm! Winner to be announced on all three of Townsquare's Radio Stations and 1019therock.com

Cast your vote for this week's top performer and show your support for our rising stars. Together, let's celebrate the talent and dedication of our local student-athletes. Your vote can make a difference!