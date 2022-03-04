Picard Named Wisdom High School MPA Principals Award Recipient

Academic Honors Rolling In

It might be hard to believe, but we are starting to enter the final quarter of the academic school year in Maine. Seniors graduating this spring are beginning to see awards and honors roll in, and this week one local student received a prestigious honor.

This award goes to a person who makes an impact

The MPA Principal's Award was established in 1984 and recognizes well rounded students that excel in the classroom as well as positively impact their schools and communities. To be eligible, schools must be a member of the Maine Principals Association.

Wisdom High School

Madysen Picard, a senior at Wisdom High School in St. Agatha was named as an MPA Principals Award recipient for 2022. Picard has been an active student throughout her time at Wisdom High, as a dual-sport athlete, Vice President of the student council, and serving as the student representative to the MSAD #33 board of directors.



Madysen's Impressive Resume continues

Madysen is a member of the Wisdom High National Honor Society and has been working with 1st grade students this past year at the Dr. Levesque Elementary School through an internship. As a recipient of the MPA Principals Award, Picard is eligible to be drawn for one of (10) $1,000 scholarships from a pool of MPA Principals Award winners from across the state.

She plans to stay local after graduating

Picard's hard work and selflessness have paid off in being nominated for the award. Madysen's plans after graduation in June include attending the University of Maine at Fort Kent where she will be studying elementary education. Madysen has been taking early college courses and will have a head start on her post-secondary education next fall. Given her background with the internship she's working, Madysen is set up for success!

Well done, Madysen

Congratulations to Madysen Picard of Wisdom High School, a 2022 MPA Principals Award winner. To learn more about this award, go here.

