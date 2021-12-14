Presque Isle & Houlton Hockey Recap; High School Hoops Scores

As heard on 101.9 The Rock

The two high school hockey teams in Aroostook County faced off at the Forum in Presque Isle on Tuesday night as the hometown Wildcats hosted the Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCS Blackhawks. It was the first game of the season for both teams, who are competing for the Class B Northern regional title this year.

Presque Isle dominated the Blackhawks from start to finish and skated to a 5-1 victory.

Cats Dominate the 2nd Period

Quinn Demerchant lit the lamp for the Wildcats 8:14 into the first period, on an assist from Jonah Roy. Presque Isle outshot Houlton 14-3 in the opening period. The Wildcats scored four goals in the second period to put the game out of reach for the young Blackhawks. Dawson Kinney scored two times, Garrett LaTourneau and Braygon Mahan scored the other two goals. Roy assisted on two of the goals, and Demerchant, Blake Davenport, Ethan Carlisle, Isaac Staples, Ethan Shaw, and Hiawatha Paul were all credited with 2nd period assists.

Next Up

Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCS cut the score to 5-1 in the third period when Josh McGillicuddy was assisted by Riley Fitzpatrick. Houlton looks for their first win when they travel to play Hampden on Friday. Presque Isle moves to 1-0 and moves on to a game with Old Town. For 101.9 The Rock you can catch local high school basketball on Wednesday as we broadcast the Houlton at Caribou girls game.

Other Local Scores

In local basketball, the girls team from Presque Isle lost their game in Old Town by a score of 48-25. The Wildcats were led by Faith Sjoberg's 9 points, and Anna Jandreau added 8. Sage Evans led Old Town with 27 points. In boys' action the Houlton Shiretowners defeated the Caribou Vikings 58-48. The Wisdom boys defeated the Easton Bears 51-42.