Week Ten Athlete of the Week Voting is LIVE

101.9 The Rock is thrilled to announce the nominees for the Week Ten Athlete of the Week! Each week, we celebrate local student-athletes who have showcased exceptional talent and dedication in their respective sports. We rely on your valuable input to determine the winner, so make your voice heard!

Here are your Week Ten nominees for Athlete of the Week:

Taylor York - Presque Isle High School - She has qualified for the Eastern New England U16 Nordic Ski Championship in Vermont for the second year in a row

Camden Pelletier - Wisdom High School - Scored 36 and grabbed 11 rebounds in Wisdom's Play-In victory

Ainsley Caron - Caribou High School - Nominated for her consistent team play and positive attitude

Connor Edwards - Katahdin High School - Scored 27 points and achieved his 1,000th career points in a Quarterfinal Tournament Win

Chase Flewelling - Easton - Scored 25 points in a come from behind Prelim game win

These standout athletes have delivered game-winning plays, demonstrated incredible sportsmanship, and displayed unwavering determination. Their hard work and achievements deserve recognition, and you have the opportunity to be a part of it. You can vote once per hour through Thursday January 20th at 5pm! Winner to be announced on all three of Townsquare's Radio Stations and 1019therock.com on Friday morning!

