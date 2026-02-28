We’re opening nominations for Athletes of the Winter, and this one covers every winter discipline. We will recognize one male and one female winner from each eligible winter sport, based on performances and impact throughout the winter season.

And yes, this is your reminder to nominate athletes from ALL sports, not just the ones that get the most headlines. There is plenty of time to make sure every team and every corner of the County is represented.

How it works

Nominations are live now and run until next Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

Anyone can nominate: coaches, ADs, parents, teammates, and fans

Athlete of the Winter is about more than stats, it includes effort, leadership, sportsmanship, and big-moment impact

Eligible categories

Male winners will be selected from:

Basketball

Wrestling

Skiing

Hockey

Female winners will be selected from:

Basketball

Skiing

Cheerleading

Hockey

If someone stepped up in a pressure moment, carried a team through a tough stretch, dominated a meet, grinded through a bracket, or consistently brought leadership and effort, nominate them. Nominate early, share the link with your team chats and school groups, and help us make sure this truly reflects the best of winter sports across Aroostook County.

✅ Submit your Athlete of the Winter nomination here: