Who Deserves To Be An Athlete Of The Winter This Year
We’re opening nominations for Athletes of the Winter, and this one covers every winter discipline. We will recognize one male and one female winner from each eligible winter sport, based on performances and impact throughout the winter season.
And yes, this is your reminder to nominate athletes from ALL sports, not just the ones that get the most headlines. There is plenty of time to make sure every team and every corner of the County is represented.
How it works
Nominations are live now and run until next Thursday at 8:00 p.m.
Anyone can nominate: coaches, ADs, parents, teammates, and fans
Athlete of the Winter is about more than stats, it includes effort, leadership, sportsmanship, and big-moment impact
Eligible categories
Male winners will be selected from:
Basketball
Wrestling
Skiing
- Hockey
Female winners will be selected from:
Basketball
Skiing
Cheerleading
- Hockey
If someone stepped up in a pressure moment, carried a team through a tough stretch, dominated a meet, grinded through a bracket, or consistently brought leadership and effort, nominate them. Nominate early, share the link with your team chats and school groups, and help us make sure this truly reflects the best of winter sports across Aroostook County.
✅ Submit your Athlete of the Winter nomination here: