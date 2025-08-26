High school sports are built on dedication, teamwork, and the moments that bring a crowd to its feet. To celebrate the effort of student athletes across the region, 101.9 The Rock and NMCC excited to relaunch Athlete of the Week for the 2025-2026 School Year!

Each week, fans, teammates, coaches, and community members will have the chance to nominate players who stood out for their performance, leadership, or sportsmanship. Nominations open every Tuesday and run through Sunday at noon. From there, a list of finalists will be posted, and the community will have the opportunity to cast their vote beginning Sunday.

The first round of nominees will be announced the week of September 1st, and the excitement is already building. Whether it’s a game-winning goal, a record-breaking run, or a quiet act of leadership that inspired the team, Athlete of the Week is all about shining a spotlight on the big and small moments that define local sports.

To nominate an athlete whose performance stands head and shoulders above, fill the form below. Week One nominees are for events and games through August 31st, with the Week One Winner announced September 5th.

If you have highlights, game results, and photos that you'd like to share, send them HERE!